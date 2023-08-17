According to Zion Market Research, the global olive leaf extract market size is projected to reach USD 701.82 million by 2030 from its value of USD 437.15 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Olive Leaf Extract Market Report By End-Use Industries (Cosmetics, Foods, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Form (Liquid, Solid) And By Regions – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation And Forecast, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global olive leaf extract market size was valued at approximately USD 437.15 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 701.82 million by 2030.”

Olive Leaf Extract Market Overview:

The scientific name for the olive plant is Olea Europaea and the olive leaf extract is attained from the olive plant. The olive leaf extract consists of antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Other characteristics that the olive leaf extract consists of are antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidants, and anti-parasitic properties. In several regions of the Middle East and Africa, olive leaf extract is used for medicinal purposes.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Olive Leaf Extract market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2023 and 2030.

The Olive Leaf Extract market size was worth around USD 437.15 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 701.82 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The Mediterranean diet includes the consumption of olive products, and this diet is growing in popularity, thereby stimulating market demand.

The increased cost associated with research and development activities has an impact on market expansion.

On the basis of region, the “Europe and North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Global Olive Leaf Extract Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The Mediterranean diet involves the usage of olive products and this diet is getting popular among the people thus triggering the demand of the market. The consumption of the olive leaf extract has several health benefits which include a healthy heart, regulation of the blood pressure, and a longer life. In the production of different types of medicines and drugs, the olive leaf extracts are used owing to the anti-inflammatory and anti-mutagenic properties that it inhabits. In the manufacturing of several natural health care products, the olive leaf extract is used with the combination of omega-3 fish oils and manuka honey.

The interaction of certain drugs with the olive leaf extracts can cause side effects which will hamper the growth of the market. Dizziness, muscle pain, fever, joint pain, sweating, diarrhea, nausea, and headache are the effects of the olive leaf extract if it is not taken in the proper amount. The increased cost that is involved in the research and development activities also impacts the growth of the market. Another factor that is affecting the market growth is the lack of awareness about the advantages of the olive leaf extract affects the growth of the market negatively.

Olive Leaf Extract Market: Segmentation

The global market for the olive leaf extract is fragmented into its end-user industries and the form. By End-Use Industries.

Cosmetics, Foods, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Others. By Form Liquid,Solid And By Regions – Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Estimation and Forecast. Based on the end-user industries, the global market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, beverages, cosmetics, foods, nutraceuticals, and others. Based on the form, the market is categorized into solid and liquid form.

Based on the end-user industries, the global market is segregated into pharmaceuticals, beverages, cosmetics, foods, nutraceuticals, and others. Based on the form, the market is categorized into solid and liquid form.

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional study, the global market for the olive leaf extract is diversified into North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

The regions that have a significant market share in the global market are Europe and North America. The factors that are contributing to the market growth are the versatile benefits that are obtained from the olive leaf extracts, the growing applications of the olive leaf extracts, and the increasing inclination of the consumers towards healthy food products. The other factor that contributes to the market growth is the increased research and development activities that are related to the olive plant leaves and its nutritional value propels in the market growth of the olive leaf extract. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand of the olive leaf extract is growing owing to its increasing popularity in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Olive Leaf Extract market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Olive Leaf Extract market include;

Evergreen Life Products

Vabori Australia

Starwest Botanicals Inc.

Barleans

Olivus Incorporation

Comvita Limited New Zealand

Frutarom

The global Olive Leaf Extract market is segmented as follows:

By End-Use Industries

Cosmetics

Foods

Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Form

Liquid

Solid

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



