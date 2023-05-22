[220+ Pages Report] The Global Serious Games Market size was valued at $9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow $32.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.41% between 2023 and 2030, according to a market research report published by Zion Market Research. The key players covered in the report are IBM Technologies, Triseum, Unity Technologies, DiSTI Corporation, Serious Labs Inc., Virtual Heroes, Designing Digitally, Inc., BreakAway Games, Learning Games Network, Games for Change, Epic Games, Filament Games, SimX, Cogbooks, EON Reality, Mursion, PluralSight, ImpactGames, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Serious Games Market By Application (Research & Planning, Simulation & Training, Human Resources, Advertising & Marketing, And Others), By Gaming Platform (Console PC, Smartphone, And Others), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Education, Media & Entertainment, Government, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Serious Games Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 32.73 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18.41% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Serious Games? How big is the Serious Games Industry?

Report Overview:

The serious games industry is a sub-segment of the larger video-gaming industry and focuses solely on the design and development of games that are meant for non-entertainment purposes. The end goal of the games is to provide a simulated environment in which learners can be educated, and trained or offer therapeutic benefits to the users.

The industry has found applications across sectors including corporate training, healthcare, military, and education in recent years, the market players have managed to tap into a large segment of a consumer group and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period mainly driven by growing demand for advanced learning systems.

Global Serious Games Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Growing demand for interactive learning sessions and experiences to promote higher revenue

There are several factors that are anticipated to work in the favor of the global serious games market and the rising gamification of learning processes is an important factor for the same. Many teaching or educational institutes are using advanced games to conduct the class and impart knowledge. This is because interactive visual experience tends to exhibit an excellent retention rate amongst learners. They also make the entire learning process more engaging and since serious games are an extension of such advanced educational methods, their application is expected to grow. Furthermore, the rising investment toward advanced technology like augmented reality or virtual reality along with cloud computing is expected to help professionals working in the field develop even more sophisticated programs.

At the peak of Covid-19 infections, the demand for digital training and educational solutions registered immense demand and the trend has continued since then resulting in an increased focus on online learning, of which, serious games are a part.

Restraints

The serious games industry also deals with several growth restraints and one of them is the limited market size since the adoption rate of serious games is relatively lower than traditional methods of training and imparting education. The technology also has limited scope and lacks standardization leading to concerns over comparison and evaluation between two products. Additionally, technical challenges and a lack of skilled professionals to optimize the performance of serious games along with the high cost of development are other roadblocks working against industry expansion.

Opportunities & Challenge

The growing use of the cloud-based system may provide excellent growth opportunities while the lack of tools to measure effectively poses a critical challenge for industry players.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 32.73 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.41% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players IBM Technologies, Triseum, Unity Technologies, DiSTI Corporation, Serious Labs Inc., Virtual Heroes, Designing Digitally, Inc., BreakAway Games, Learning Games Network, Games for Change, Epic Games, Filament Games, SimX, Cogbooks, EON Reality, Mursion, PluralSight, ImpactGames, and many more. Key Segment By Application, By Gaming Platform, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Serious Games Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global serious games market is segmented based on application, gaming platform, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are research & planning, simulation & training, human resources, advertising & marketing, and others.

In 2022, the industry was led by the simulation & training segment since the tools and technologies corresponding to serious games are largely used to create simulated learning experiences

When applied in this segment, the games can be used for building an interactive architecture where learners can learn and develop new skills and prepare themselves for real-world scenarios by working on decision-making ability

Many researchers believe that a person takes almost 10,000 hours to become an expert in any particular skill

There is high scope of growth for the advertising & marketing segment during the forecast period where companies can engage better with consumers

Based on gaming platform, the serious games industry divisions are console PC, smartphone, and others.

The industry was led by the console PC segment in 2022 owing to the high processing power of these systems along with its built-in capacity to seamlessly run complex simulations without any glitch

However, in the healthcare sector, the most popular gaming platform are virtual reality or augmented reality headsets since they can provide immersive and highly detailed experiences

The segment for smartphone is growing steadily especially in corporate trainings and education institutes since they offer higher flexibility of use to the users

VR / AR headsets from HTC or Oculus Rift can cost between USD 300 to USD 1000

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into aerospace & defense, retail, education, media & entertainment, government, and others.

The global Serious Games market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Research & Planning

Simulation & Training

Human Resources

Advertising & Marketing

Others

By Gaming Platform

Console PC

Smartphone

Others

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Retail, Education

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Serious Games market include –

IBM Technologies

Triseum

Unity Technologies

DiSTI Corporation

Serious Labs Inc.

Virtual Heroes

Designing Digitally Inc.

BreakAway Games

Learning Games Network

Games for Change

Epic Games

Filament Games

SimX

Cogbooks

EON Reality

Mursion

PluralSight

ImpactGames

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Serious Games market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 18.41% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Serious Games market size was valued at around US$ 9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 32.73 billion by 2030.

The serious games market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for interactive learning experiences.

Based on end-user segmentation, the government was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, simulation & training was the leading application in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Serious Games industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Serious Games Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Serious Games Industry?

What segments does the Serious Games Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Serious Games Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Gaming Platform, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to register the highest growth in the global serious games market majorly owing to the presence of key market players making revolutionary developments in terms of technological growth. The regional market is further driven by the high rate of product adoption across the healthcare and military industry including the surging rise in the educational sector. With contributions from countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Europe is projected to become the second-largest revenue generator in the global industry. Growing demand for interactive and comprehensive training solutions along with high adoption rates in the educational industry is crucial to regional expansion. Growth in Asia-Pacific may be led by Japan, India, and China owing to growing investments in technology and a higher adoption rate in the educational field.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Serious Labs announced a partnership with JBHXR, a leading provider of extended reality solutions for Australian clients. The partnership aims to bring mobile elevating work platforms solutions to Australian companies

In January 2023, Oxford Medical Simulation (OMS) announced the launch of OMS Interprofessional which is a multiplayer virtual reality training tool

