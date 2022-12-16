High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving demand for digital stethoscopes across the world

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Digital stethoscopes are capable of converting acoustic sounds into electronic signals, which can then be amplified for enhanced listening. These electronic signals can be processed and digitalized prior to transmission to a desktop or laptop computer. The three modules that make up the digital stethoscope are signal processing, data acquisition, and preprocessing. The data acquisition module includes a microphone and a piezoelectric sensor.

A digital stethoscope improves the capability of an electronic stethoscope to amplify and filter sound by converting analog audio signals to digital that can be transmitted in real time. Advancements in connectivity enable clinicians to connect various devices and applications in real-time. Furthermore, the visual sound and electrical waves in the audio feed enhances the diagnostic precision.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global digital stethoscope market was valued at US$ 61.2 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2031.

Wireless connection between clinicians and patients through digital devices assists in overcoming the frequent geographical access barriers encountered by health systems. Traditional healthcare practice has been transformed into a virtual health and telemedicine platform by these innovative solutions. Thus, the digital stethoscope market is likely to witness exponential growth during the forecast period.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Growth Drivers

According to digital stethoscope market forecast, technological advancements in digital stethoscopes is expected to be a key factor propelling the industry. Healthcare professionals, while monitoring their patients, use Bluetooth-enabled electronic stethoscopes for optimal performance. Digital stethoscopes can magnify and review recorded sounds on a visual display. The module for signal processing aids in the classification and collection of diagnostic data.

The recording and replay capabilities of digital stethoscopes assist medical professionals in retaining medical information. Steth IO’s smartphone-based digital stethoscope for the latest versions of iPhones is used to record the heart rate and lung sounds of a patient. The device is popular among end-users due to its other innovative features. This is likely to propel the digital stethoscope industry.

A digital stethoscope can record heart sounds with precision. The global market for digital stethoscopes is expected to witness robust growth in the near future, as manufacturers place a greater emphasis on developing novel devices for accurate diagnosis of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders.

Key Findings of Digital Stethoscope Market

The cardiac & pulmonary diseases segment held significant market share in 2021. The market is projected to be driven by rise in prevalence of cardiac and pulmonary diseases globally.

In terms of end-user, the hospitals & primary care centers segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment is driven by increase in adoption of technologically advanced products in hospitals and primary care centers.

Digital stethoscopes can record and store sounds. This aids hospitals in reviewing a patient’s condition over time. Subsequently, some features of digital stethoscopes, such as wireless connectivity, allow physicians to share their findings with other medical professionals or review them later. Thus, the global demand for digital stethoscopes is increasing among specialists and general hospital physicians, which presents significant opportunities in the market.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Regional Assessment

Increase in adoption of digital stethoscopes in pediatric intensive care units is projected to augment the market in North America during the forecast period. Several digital stethoscope industry leaders have introduced new products in the region. This is anticipated to increase the demand for digital stethoscopes in the region.

Europe is anticipated to hold a sizable market share during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of chronic, cardiovascular, and respiratory disorders. Unhealthy lifestyles and presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors propelling stethoscope market expansion in the region.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in the global stethoscope market include:

Eko Devices, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

3M

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

American Diagnostics Corporation

Cardionics

STETHOME SP. Z O.O.

Paul Hartmann AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma plc)

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Digital Stethoscope Market: Segmentation

By Application

Cardiac & Pulmonary Diseases

Pediatric Intensive Care Units

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Medical Research

Others (teleconsultation)

By End-user

Hospitals & Primary Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others (Medical Students, Healthcare Institutes)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

