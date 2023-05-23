A growing healthcare sector and higher research and development investments will lead to increased disposable glove demand in the future.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Disposable Gloves Market is reached US$ 8.2 billion by 2020. According to projections, the disposable gloves market will reach $18.5 billion by 2031. Growing awareness of sanitizations and increasing concerns over infections are expected to drive disposable glove demand in the years ahead.

By ensuring that these gloves are made of high-quality materials, they act as a barrier, preventing the spread of infectious diseases and toxic substances. A wide variety of industries use these gloves, including chemicals, healthcare, food, and cleaning. Infectious diseases are a major concern around the world. According to WHO, there are 3.4 million recorded deaths, approximately three times as many as last year. Patient and caregiver safety is enhanced by wearing disposable gloves.

As part of the effort to promote the adoption of hand hygiene standards, numerous international healthcare agencies and organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, promote and oversee patient safety programs aimed at ensuring patient safety. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the disposable glove industry and has significantly boosted the demand for disposable gloves.

Disposable gloves are increasingly popular across a wide range of industries including automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and personal care. Additionally, manufacturers are working on customized gloves that allow anatomical fit and natural movement of the hand, using features such as an exclusive hand mold and independent thumb design.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Food handling applications are expected to increase demand for disposable gloves in the future as powdered and powder-free gloves become more popular.

Rubber gloves are expected to increase in demand for disposable gloves in the automotive industry.

Medical industries are expected to have the highest demand for disposable gloves.

The use of nitrile gloves has become widely spread across industrial, and domestic sectors.

A growing number of food handlers, healthcare professionals, and light cleaners use vinyl gloves for these purposes.

Global Disposable Gloves Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness of safety and hygiene has led to more patient examinations, and contagious diseases have become more prevalent, setting the stage for the disposable gloves industry to prosper. In addition to the large geriatric population, increasing private sector investments, and a large influx of migrants, there are several other factors contributing to the growth of the disposable gloves market.

Rising healthcare costs are also expected to accelerate the growth of the healthcare industry, increasing disposable glove demand. Research & development activities of major players are expected to increase as awareness grows about the properties of raw materials, such as their durability, ease of use, flexibility, and lightweight properties.

Providing excellent hand protection for workers, disposable nitrile gloves offer a wide range of industrial applications. Growing construction activities and increasing work-related injuries and fatalities among all industries. Due to construction site hazards, inadequate safety precautions can result in injuries, thus disposable gloves demand is expected to grow.

Global Disposable Gloves: Regional Landscape

Increasing healthcare expenditures and awareness of healthcare-associated infections will drive disposable glove demand in North America.

With technological advancements and the aging population, the European region has experienced rapid growth.

Increasing governmental programs and a growing awareness of public partnerships will boost demand in the Asia Pacific.

As disposable incomes have grown and surgical glove usage has become more prevalent in countries such as China and India, disposable glove sales have been growing in demand.

The healthcare industry will expand and improve infrastructure as disposable gloves become more prevalent, stimulating market growth in India.

Global Disposable Gloves Market: Key Players

Disposable gloves are produced by a number of companies, including Ansell Limited, Granberg AS, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Latexx Partners Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited, Riverstone Holding Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Rubberex, Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are playing a significant role in bringing positive change to the industry.

In May 2023, the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will remind folks that the Great American Cleanup (GAmC) in Arkansas in 2023 is still open for volunteers. Through litter prevention and beautification efforts, the GAmC is protecting and maintaining natural resources in the state. A variety of free supplies are made available by KAB, including cotton gloves, disposable gloves, and fluorescent safety vests. With KAB’s print-ready promotional materials and free educational resources, cleanup organizers can recruit volunteers more easily.

Global Disposable Gloves Market: Segmentation

Material

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Nitrile

Neoprene

Others

End Use

Medical

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

