The USA disposable plates market is a lucrative segment within North America, expected to gain a substantial market share. It presents an incremental opportunity of US$ 370 Million by 2027, driven by the well-established food service industry and the growing demand for fast food due to a hectic lifestyle

NEWARK, Del, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The disposable plates market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to have a market share of US$ 9.35 Billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 5.12 Billion in 2023.

– The restored food and beverages industry, and the application of new, light, and environmentally friendly materials while producing these plates are garnering market growth. Furthermore, the government restrictions and limitations over the use of plastic are also flourishing the sales of disposable plates.

– A section of millennials that hangs around in outer spaces, have a different lifestyle that involves eating ready-to-eat meals and fast food is adding value to the disposable crockery sector. The disposable plates with compostable, fiber, foam, and plastic material deliver different options to the end users.

– The expanding food outlets, restaurants, caterers, and supermarkets are also consuming a big chunk of the market. The popular option of online food delivery platforms is also delivering disposable plates, spoons, and cups along with the food, fueling the market growth.

– Increased awareness around hygiene and safety in restaurants and caterers, sustainable solution as it saves time and water, and custom designs for each outlet makes it a preferred option.

Key Points:

The United States market leads the disposable plates market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 28.9% by 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the aware end users, expanding restaurants, and online food delivery platforms. North America dominates the market as it held a 28.9% global share in 2022. Germany’s disposable plates market is another significant market in the European region. The market held a market share of 3.5% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the government efforts and restoration of the food and beverage sector post-Covid-19. Europe held a global share of 27% in 2022. The Indian disposable plates market thrives at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to the higher population, increased consumption, and advent of the online food delivery apps. The plastic plates segment leads the product type segment as it held a market share of 61.9% in 2022. The growth is attributed to higher availability, cheaper rates, and usage of recycled & reusable plastic. Based on the sales channel type, the B2B segment leads as it held a market share of 77.6% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the surge in outlets, restaurants, and eateries.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors are focused on fewer side effects, an enhanced supply chain, and higher affordability. Companies also collaborate to expand their supply chain. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

Key Players:

Recent Market Developments:

Duni AB has introduced its different range of plates including sausage plates, round plates, square plates, and oval plates. These plates carry different colors and material options.

Poppies Europe Ltd has achieved a BRC A grade certification. The standard focuses on the safety, legality, and quality of products.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Plastic Plates Expanded Polystyrene (Foam) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Aluminum

Paper Laminated Non Laminates Others



By Design:

Compartmental

Plain

By Sales Channel:

B2B Food Service Outlets Educational Institutes Corporate Offices Healthcare Facilities

B2C (Retail) Online Supermarket Hypermarket Convenience Stores Mom & Pop Stores



Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



