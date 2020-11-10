Global DNA sequencing market size to register 11.3% CAGR through 2027

Leveraging a multi-disciplinary approach, the global DNA sequencing market report extensively analyzes the past, current, and future outlook of this industry. The intelligence report highlights the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends governing the market dynamics.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to industry experts, worldwide DNA sequencing market garnered a valuation of USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a year-over-year growth rate of 11.3% during 2020-2027. Growing demand for DNA sequencing in biological research applications and across various medical fields such as virology, biotechnology, medical diagnosis, forensic biology, and biological systematics is expected to augment the industry growth in the upcoming years.

Critical and accurate data pertaining the industry segments, including products & services, technology type, workflow, application spectrum, and end-use scope are hosted in the document. Further, it offers a comprehensive take on various regional markets as well as the prominent players across these geographies. Insights with respect to product range offered by each industry player, in consort with overview of strategies and business tactics incorporated by them to maintain stronghold in regional market are elucidated.

More importantly, rising prevalence of cancer serves as a major growth impetus for global DNA sequencing industry. In fact, nearly 18.1 million new cases of cancer were recorded in 2018 and the number is expected to climb to 27.5 million by 2040, claims the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Besides, rise in number of DNA tests has also rendered a positive impact on global DNA sequencing market outlook. As per the Centers for Genetic and Society of the United States, over 26 million individuals had filed their DNA tests to commercial ancestry and health database by early 2019, an increase of approximately 11 million from the previous year. Similar trends in other geographies may accelerate the industry expansion in the forthcoming years.

For those unfamiliar, DNA sequencing is a process of determining or identifying the nucleic acid sequence in a DNA molecule. DNA sequencing extrapolates sequence information, thereby helping scientists and researchers to obtain critical data pertaining to the mutations responsible for a particular disease. Hence, rising burden of various diseases and continuous demand for medical data will continue to fuel global DNA sequencing industry growth. However, complexities in interpretation of data and lack of skilled professionals will impede the industry growth during 2020-2027.

Regional overview:

Global DNA sequencing market size is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America market currently captures majority share due to early adoption of advanced technologies and procedures, and high concentration of vendors across the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is touted to emerge as a prime contributor to global DNA sequencing market remuneration during the forecast period. Increasing cases of cancer, rising elderly population base who are more susceptible to various diseases, along with improved awareness regarding DNA sequencing solution and its subsequent adoption in developing nations like India and China are contributing to APAC market growth.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Products & Services Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Global DNA Sequencing Market Technology Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Sanger Sequencing

Next Generation Sequencing

Third Generation Sequencing

Global DNA Sequencing Market Workflow Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Data Analysis

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

Global DNA Sequencing Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market End-use Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research

Academic Research

Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market Regional Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Global DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Macrogen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

