Global Dried Apricots Market Will Reach Over USD 836 Million By 2026: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Dried Apricots Market By Form (Powdered, Whole Dried, and Granular), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, B2B, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026’’. According to the report, the global dried apricots market accounted for USD 538 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 836 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Apricot is a sweet-tasting fruit that is rich in nutrients and fiber along with the perfect quantity of carbohydrates. However, these get bruised easily and hence a better way to consume them is in the form of dry apricots, which have the same health benefits as fresh apricots. Dried apricots are gaining worldwide popularity, due to their diverse nutritional benefits.

The dried apricots market is expected to show significant growth in the future, owing to the growing health consciousness. The busy lifestyle of people is restraining them from maintaining a proper diet, which is driving the demand for dried apricots as they have several nutritional benefits. Increasing disposable income is also expected to drive the market as consumers feel free to spend more on healthy food options. However, the use of additives in these dried apricots may hinder the market. Promotional and health campaigns regarding the benefits of dried apricots are expected to provide additional growth opportunities to this market in the future.

The global dried apricots market is fragmented based on form, nature, application, and distribution channels. By form, the dried apricots market includes whole dried, granular, and powdered. The whole dried segment dominates the market with a market share of about USD 340.7 million currently, due to its easy availability and low price. The powdered and granular segments are expected to witness moderate growth rates in the years ahead.

On the basis of nature, the dried apricots market includes organic and conventional. The conventional segment holds a major market share, owing to its easy preparation and cost-friendly nature. Organic dried apricots have seen a significant popularity rise in the last few years, due to increased health-consciousness of the global population, as consumers prefer more natural and healthy products. However, organic dried apricots cost more due to their scarce availability.

By application, the dried apricots market can be segmented into food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Food and beverage industry has wide applications of dried apricots, due to their sweet taste and nutritional properties. The pharmaceutical sector is also expected to witness significant growth in the future, as the dried apricot consumption helps in the prevention of various diseases.

The global dried apricots market is classified on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarkets/supermarkets, B2B, e-commerce, specialty retail, and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets dominate the market by being the most preferred by consumers due to their tangibility. Additionally, the rise in the demand for e-commerce in recent years has led to the growth of this channel. This segment is expected to grow further over the forecast time period.

North America is expected to show significant growth in the dried apricots market over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing disposable income of the regional population, flourishing food and beverage industry, and rising product demand by the cosmetic industry. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations in product development techniques, mainly in the U.S., are also boosting this regional market.

Europe dominates the dried apricots market globally, due to the rising health-related problems in urban areas and increasing health awareness initiatives. Thus, regional consumers now prefer foods that have high nutritional properties. The region accounts for nearly 34.2% of the global market share. The UK, France, and Germany are the main players in the European market.

The Asia Pacific dried apricots market is expected to show a prominent growth rate over the forecast time period, owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing health awareness among the regional population, mostly in the developing economies of India and China. The region is also known for its huge production of apricots in Afghanistan, China, Iran, and Turkey, i.e., covering about 87% of the total global production.

The Latin American dried apricots market will show reasonable growth over the forecast timeline, owing to the growing demand for dried apricots due to their diverse health benefits and flourishing e-commerce sector. Brazil is the key player in the region along with being the largest dried apricots market in the region.

The Middle East and African market have shown significant market development in the recent past, owing to the flourishing cosmetic industry in Dubai. Dried apricots are used the anti-wrinkle treatment, skin nourishment, and anti-acne treatment.

Some key players in the dried apricots market are King Apricot, Purcell Mountain Farms, Bergin Fruit and Nut, B & R Farms, Sun-Maid Growers of California, JAB Dried Fruit Products, and Fruits of Turkey.

This report segments the global dried apricots market into:

Global Dried Apricots Market: Form Analysis

Powdered

Whole Dried

Granular

Global Dried Apricots Market: Nature Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Dried Apricots Market: Application Analysis

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Global Dried Apricots Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Global Dried Apricots Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

