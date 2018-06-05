Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2018 – Forecast to 2027

Dublin, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure, Software), Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from USD 11.20 billion in 2022 to USD 29.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% during the forecast period.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in the defense and commercial sectors. UAVs, also known as drones, are increasingly used for border surveillance. They are also used in various commercial applications, such as monitoring, surveying & mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery.

Thus, the increasing use of drones in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. The European and Asia Pacific regions are expected to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Exemptions made by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow the use of drones in several industries are also contributing to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.

Based on sector, the commercial segment is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. The increasing use of drones for various types of applications, such as inventory management, inventory tracking, parcel delivery, delivery of medical supplies, and food delivery has resulted in the growth of the commercial segment.

Based on drone, the <10kg (delivery drones) sub segment of freight drone segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the >10KG (cargo drones) sub segment, during the forecast period. Increased investments by major companies, such as Amazon, Google, Wal-Mart, FedEx, and UPS are expected to push the growth of the <10kg (delivery drones) segment. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market in 2022. China, Japan, India, and Australia are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. Increasing defense expenditures of China and Japan and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in Asia Pacific are key factors contributing to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

4.2 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution

4.3 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

5.2.1.2 Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain

5.2.3.2 Drone Delivery Service in Geographically Challenging Areas

5.2.3.3 Use of Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns

5.2.4.2 Concerns Regarding Safety During Travel and Package Drop

5.2.4.3 Restrictions on the Commercial Use of Drones

5.2.4.4 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Block Chain

6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.3 Sense and Avoid System

6.2.4 Cloud Computing

6.2.5 Wireless Charging

6.2.6 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.2.7 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3 Country-Wise Drone Regulations

6.4 Patent Analysis

7 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Warehousing

7.3 Shipping

7.5 Infrastructure

7.5.1 Uav Control Stations

7.5.2 Charging Stations

7.5.3 Vertiports/Landing Pads

7.6 Software

7.6.1 Route Planning

7.6.2 Inventory Management

7.6.3 Live Tracking

8 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Military

9 Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, By Drone

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Freight Drones

9.2.1 <10kg (Delivery Drones)

9.2.2 >10kg (Cargo Drones)

9.3 Passenger Drones

9.4 Medical/Ambulance Drones

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Analysis

11.2.1 Contracts

11.2.2 New Product Launches

11.2.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

11.2.4 Other Strategies

12 Company Profiles

Pinc Solutions

Cana Advisors

Drone Delivery Canada

Recent Developments

Hardis Group

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Workhorse Group

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

Airmap

H3 Dynamics

Edronic

Cheetah Logistics Technology

Multirotor

Skyward Io

Unifly

Sensefly

Volocopter GmbH

Ehang

Uber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j55pwk/global_drone?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Logistics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) - Drones, Military Unmanned Systems