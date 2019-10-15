Global e∙dentity™ files its third formal USPTO 37CFR1.290 request in six months against Apple AAPL (NASDAQ)

Breaking News
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global e∙dentity™, founded by Robert Adams, U.S. Navy veteran who along with the most amazing engineers & team, have developed and patented the next generation of identity protocol methods, has now filed its third 37CFR1.290 request with the USPTO within in six months against Apple; the formal third-party review request with the USPTO is in opposition to Apple newest patent application 16/262032 published on September 12, 2019. Adams stated that Global e∙dentity™ had “no choice, and once again, file a new third-party action with the USPTO in response to Apple’s latest published patent application.”  USPTO new third party filing is noted on the Global e·dentity™ website: https://www.globaledentity.com/third-party-review-uspto3/

Global e∙dentity™ was featured on Featured on KRON4 — San Francisco Bay Area’s Local TV www.globaledentity.com/2019/06/22/kron4-apple-intellectual-property-theft-and-patent-violations with regards the first of two third-party actions with the USPTO against Apple.  Adams continued, “We are indeed flattered that Apple has now filed, not one, not two, but now a third patent application based on our already patented technology 10,135,822 Biometric authentication of individuals utilizing characteristics of bone and blood vessel structures and its continuation patents.   Having said that, the key question remains: Why did Apple fail to inform the USPTO they had in their possession per their request, all of our trade secrets and provisional patent as early as March/April 2017 when negotiations started between representatives of Apple and Global e∙dentity?”

Global e·dentity™, is young well-funded tech start-up company with national security applications in mind; providing secure multi-factor biometric and digital identity solutions. For more information, visit www.globaledentity.com. Global e·dentity™ and product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of You are the ID ™ LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, press only: Sophia Miller  [email protected]

