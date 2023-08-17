Long-term forecasts predict healthy E-bike battery sales as a result of rising e-bike sales, an increase in e-bike sharing services, government actions to support electromobility, and new battery pack introductions. Due to the extensive use of e-bikes, it was anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will have the greatest market for E-bike batteries.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global E-bike Battery Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, battery pack position, motor type, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Scope and Report Overview

Electric bicycles, sometimes known as “e-bikes,” have grown in popularity as economical and environmentally beneficial substitutes for conventional bicycles and, in some situations, even automobiles. The capacity, energy density, and lifespan of batteries have all improved as a result of ongoing developments in battery technology. The performance and range of e-bikes have been improved as a result of these developments, increasing consumer interest in them. E-bike battery market expansion is being fueled by these factors.

Market intelligence for the global E-bike battery market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the E-bike Battery market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global E-bike Battery Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the lithium-ion battery segment is dominating the global E-bike battery market. Due to its lightweight and strong electrochemical potential, LIBs can have incredibly high energy densities.

On the basis of battery pack position, the down tube segment is anticipated to dominate the E-bike battery market. Because of its accessibility and simplicity of maintenance, this position frequently gives a balanced weight distribution. Many different e-bike models, catering to different use cases, frequently have down tube-mounted batteries.





Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The E-bike battery market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global E-bike battery market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global E-bike battery market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global E-bike battery market include,

In 2022, Appear Inc. launched high-performance, quick-charge, and longer-lasting battery packs for electric vehicles. The graphene battery packs made by Appear may be fully charged in less than an hour. The most recent battery cells from Appear have an industry-leading 3C fast charge capability in addition to improved capacity and increased safety.

In 2022, Bosch Mobility Solutions, announced a factory to make e-bike batteries by the time it is fully operational in 2023, the plant, which will be built in eastern Slovakia, will have 400 workers.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the E-bike battery market growth include Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Yamaha Corporation, Yoku Energy (Zhangzhou) Co. Ltd, Kingbo Power Technology Co. Limited, Liv Cycling, Shimano Inc., Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, BMZ GmbH, Mahle GmbH, Varta AG. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global E-bike battery market based on type, battery pack position, motor type and region

Global E-bike Battery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Lithium-ion Battery Lead Acid Battery Others

Global E-bike Battery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Battery Pack Position Rear Carrier Down Tube In-Frame

Global E-bike Battery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Motor Type Mid-Motor Air suspension Continue!



Leading Companies and Market Players Samsung SDI Co. Ltd Yamaha Corporation Yoku Energy (Zhangzhou) Co. Ltd Kingbo Power Technology Co. Limited Liv Cycling Shimano Inc. Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH BMZ GmbH Mahle GmbH Varta AG.



Key Questions Answered in the E-bike Battery Report:

What will be the market value of the global E-bike battery market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global E-bike battery market?

What are the market drivers of the global E-bike battery market?

What are the key trends in the global E-bike battery market?

Which is the leading region in the global E-bike battery market?

What are the major companies operating in the global E-bike battery market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global E-bike battery market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

