Global e-sports market size to showcase 24.4% CAGR over 2020-2027

The core objective of ‘global e-sports market’ is to provide a reliable and concrete assessment of the industry’s growth trajectory based on the market augmentation history and current business setup.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Expert analysts and forecasters cite that worldwide e-sports market size, valued USD 1.1 billion in 2019, is projected to reach USD 6.31 billion growth rate of 24.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Growing investments from international brands in e-sports tournaments and increasing streaming of games through various platforms are fostering the industry growth. For instance, Twitch, in 2018, signed a USD 90 million deal with the Overwatch League for two years, for rights to exclusive digital broadcasting in English, French, and Korean.

Proceeding further, global e-sports market research document presents an economy-wide database of the top regional contributors, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Moreover, the industry is also studied from the perspective of revenue source. Additionally, the research literature decodes the competitive trends and profiles major companies to determine the degree of competition in this business space.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3611190/

Expanding audience reach due to rising interest towards online gaming and developing consciousness among millennials pertaining to a professional career in e-sports are enhancing the growth prospects of the industry. Apart from this, expanding opportunities for game developers, gamers, event organizers, and influencers are positively impacting the industry dynamics.

Further, introduction of dedicated curriculum to develop skilled professionals in video gaming by schools, colleges and universities will likely augment global e-sports market growth in the upcoming years.

For the those unfamiliar, e-sports is a form of competition pertaining to video gaming wherein professionals from across the globe can participate from the comfort of their of their homes or at any particular physical platform. They usually take part in gaming league, which are followed and watched by millions of spectators on television or internet or at live events.

Despite the positive market outlook, low count of involved organizations and limited infrastructure for e-sports tournament is hindering industry expansion.

Regional overview:

Key regional contributors to the overall e-sports industry value are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Among these, North America currently accounts for majority of the industry share and is likely to hold a coveted position over the projected timeline. This can largely be ascribed to high involvement of game developers, TV networks, franchises, and streaming platforms in the United States.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is slated to expand significantly in the upcoming years, creditable to factors such rising popularity of mobile gaming along with increaisng penetration of internet in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-esports-market-size-research

Competitive landscape snapshot:

Activision Blizzard, Inc., Valve Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Electronic Arts, Inc., Gameloft SE, and Nintendo Co., Ltd. are some of the major game developers in global e-sports marketplace. These companies are infusing large investments in expanding their offerings and new product development to gain a larger portion of the market share.

Global E-sports Market Revenue Source Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Advertising

Sponsorship

Publisher Fees

Merchandise & Tickets

Media Rights

Global E-sports Market Geographical Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global E-sports Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

HTC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Modern Times Group

NVIDIA Corporation

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Gameloft SE

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corporation

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Esports Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Esports Market, by Revenue Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Esports Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Esports Market Dynamics

3.1. Esports Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Esports Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Esports Market, by Revenue Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Esports Market by Revenue Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Esports Market Estimates & Forecasts by Revenue Source 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Esports Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Sponsorship

5.4.2. Advertising

5.4.3. Merchandise & Tickets

5.4.4. Publisher Fees

5.4.5. Media Rights

Chapter 6. Global Esports Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Power Sports Market, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

The global power sports market is projected gain traction on account of rising inclination of millennials towards off-road leisure activities, coupled with introduction of numerous vehicle-based recreational activities.

Various manufacturers are focusing on improving the off-road driving experience while reducing the driver fatigue by incorporating technological advancements such as turbochargers, capacitor discharge ignition, electronic fuel injection, four-wheel drive systems, and independent suspension in their vehicle offerings, which is further augmenting the power sports market outlook.

Elaborating further on the market scenario, governments across the globe are defining emission regulations and safety standards for power vehicles, which in turn is boosting the confidence of buyers, and hence fueling the adoption of power sports vehicles. The prominent contenders operating in the power sports market are Deere & Company, Arctic Cat, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KYMCO, Kubota Corporation, BRP, Inc., Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Polaris Industries, Inc., and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. These market behemoths are constantly focusing on incorporating advanced features and developing alternative engines with electric and gas-fuel models to suffice the rapidly surging demand for environment friendly vehicles.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: [email protected] News: http://reportsgo.com/