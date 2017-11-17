Global Eagle Announces Completion of 2016 Audit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the completion of the audit of its 2016 financial statements and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with no going-concern qualification or findings of fraud or other misconduct. In doing so, the Company also concluded that it need not restate its previously filed financial statements for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“The 2016 audit is now complete, and we are pleased to report our audited 2016 financial results,” commented Jeff Leddy, CEO of Global Eagle. “We would like to express appreciation to our customers, employees, lenders and stockholders for their patience throughout this process. As we look forward, we are very excited about capitalizing on the abundant opportunities ahead for Global Eagle.”

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq:ENT) is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,500 employees and 50 offices on six continents, the company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com.

Contact:

Peter A. Lopez

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 310-740-8624

[email protected]