Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Announces 2017 Annual Meeting Date

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. today announced that it expects to hold its 2017 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on Thursday, December 21, 2017.  Stockholders of record as of November 20, 2017 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Annual Meeting.  The deadline for receipt of any stockholder proposal in connection with the Annual Meeting is the close of business on November 27, 2017. Any such proposal must comply with Delaware law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s certificate of incorporation and by-laws.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq:ENT) is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,500 employees and 50 offices on six continents, the company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com.

Contact:

Peter A. Lopez
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 310-740-8624
[email protected]

