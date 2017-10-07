Global Eagle Obtains Extension

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq:ENT) (“Global Eagle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land, received an extension from its credit-agreement lenders to issue its earnings release for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. The Company’s credit agreement previously required that the Company issue the release by Friday, October 6, 2017. The lenders agreed that the Company may now issue the release on or before the date that it files its 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,500 employees and 50 offices on six continents, the Company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com.

Contact:

Peter A. Lopez

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 310-740-8624

[email protected]

[email protected]