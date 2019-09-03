Global Elastography Imaging Market Will Reach USD 4.54 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

Breaking News
According to the report, global elastography imaging market was approximately USD 2.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.23% between 2019 and 2025.

According to the report, global elastography imaging market was approximately USD 2.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 4.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.23% between 2019 and 2025.

Elastography is a medical technique used to study the elastic properties and stiffness of the muscles. Its main purpose is to find whether tissue is hard or soft to get the diagnostic information about the occurrence or status of a disease. The most widely used techniques are magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound, to create both an anatomical image and the stiffness map for comparison.

Rising prevalence of different types of cancers and chronic diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures for cancer diagnosis and treatment are fuelling the elastography imaging market. Technological advancements witnessed in the medical industry and a growing number of government initiatives to fund cancer research are also contributing to this global market’s growth. Increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases has led to the elevated demand for elastography imaging techniques with high-content screening techniques for diagnosis and treatment. However, the high cost of elastography imaging systems and unfavorable reimbursement scenario may restrain the elastography imaging market. Alternatively, the use of elastography imaging for cancer research is anticipated to generate new growth opportunities in the elastography imaging market over the forecast time period.

The elastography imaging market is categorized on the basis of modality, application, and end-user. By modality, the market is categorized into ultrasound and magnetic resonance elastography. The ultrasound segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to its quick procedure, low-cost technique, and easy availability.

By application, the market includes radiology, cardiology, OB/GYN, vascular, orthopedic, and musculoskeletal. The radiology segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, due to its wide utilization in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases like cancer, soft tissue, and abdominal injuries. The rising cancer incidences worldwide and the growing availability of elastography systems are also driving the growth of this segment.

By end-user, the elastography imaging market includes diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market shares in 2018, due to the increasing focus on MRI-based elastography imaging and ultrasound along with the increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnosis.

Europe is expected to dominate the elastography imaging market globally over the forecast time period, owing to the growing investments made by the regional governments in research facilities, ongoing research on cancer, commercialization of elastography imaging, and rising cancer cases. The UK accounts for a major share of the European elastography imaging market, due to the presence of a highly-skilled workforce.

North America held the second spot of the elastography imaging market, due to the increasing chronic diseases and cancer incidences, presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rising research and development investments by government, and elevating geriatric population. The U.S. is the major player in the North American elastography imaging market, owing to growing breast cancer cases in the country.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for elastography imaging, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. China dominated this regional market in 2018, due to the rising demand for advanced cancer detection techniques. India will register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific elastography imaging market, owing to increasing cancer and chronic diseases cases, rising adoption of advanced research facilities, and growing geriatric population.

Latin America is a substantial regional market for elastography imaging. With the increase in healthcare spending by the government and growing awareness regarding advanced technology in the healthcare sector, Latin America is estimated to witness moderate market growth over the forecast period. Brazil contributed the largest revenue share in 2018 and is a major player of the Latin American elastography imaging market. The Middle Eastern and African elastography imaging market will register slow growth in the upcoming years, owing to the lack of advanced healthcare setup in the region.

Some key players operating in the elastography imaging market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical System, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, FUJIFILM Holdings, Esaote, SuperSonic Imagine, and Resoundant.

This report segments the global elastography imaging market into:

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Modality

  • Magnetic Resonance Elastography
  • Ultrasound

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Application

  • Cardiology
  • Radiology
  • Vascular
  • OB/GYN
  • Orthopedic
  • Musculoskeletal

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.
  • Europe
    • UK
    • France
    • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • The Middle East and Africa

