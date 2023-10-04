Rapid urbanization & higher incomes fuel demand for electric hedge trimmers amidst the expanding home gardening trend & landscaping services

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global electric hedge trimmer market has consistently grown, reaching a commendable net worth of US$ 476.6 million by the end of 2022. According to FMI, the global market value will increase even more in 2023, reaching around US$ 503.3 million.

This upward trend is projected to continue over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033 as the market could secure a promising CAGR of 5.6%. The overall market is expected to reach an amazing worth of US$ 867.9 million by the conclusion of this forecast period in 2033.

Electric hedge trimmer sales have been boosted by the expanding trend of home gardening and the increased demand for landscaping and garden management services. The need for gardening and landscaping equipment, particularly electric hedge trimmers, has increased due to rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

These trimmers are becoming well-liked among commoners and professionals since they provide a practical and environmentally responsible substitute for conventional gas-powered devices. Moreover, the switch from gas-powered to electric hedge trimmers has been motivated by lower operating expenses and the need for sustainable landscaping techniques.

The availability of inexpensive substitutes, particularly in areas with more lenient environmental rules, may influence market dynamics. Despite the rise in popularity of electric versions, some customers continue to choose the greater power and longer runtime provided by traditional trimmer types.

Key Takeaways from the Global Electric Hedge Trimmer Market Study Report by FMI

The overall market is predicted to witness an absolute dollar growth of US$ 364 million over the next ten years.

Until 2022, the demand for electric hedge trimmers in Europe was higher than in North America. European countries contributed nearly 29% together, while the United States and Canada contributed 20% of the global sales in 2022.

together, while the United States and Canada contributed of the global sales in 2022. The Asia Pacific region, in particular, presents greater opportunities for electric hedge trimmer manufacturers as the standard of living is improving at a higher rate.

“The Electric Hedge Trimmer market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and convenient lawn and garden maintenance tools. With a focus on eco-friendly and noise-reduced solutions, consumers increasingly opt for electric hedge trimmers over their gas-powered counterparts,” says FMI’s analyst.- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Electric Hedge Trimmer Market Players

American Honda Motor

ECHO

Husqvarna

Robert Bosch

STIHL

The Toro Company

Blount International

Ernak

GreenWorks Tools

Makita, MTD

RYOBI

Stanley Black and Decker

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery

Flymo

are some top market players. To compete with gas- and battery-powered hedge trimmers, the leading players are concentrating on enhancing the effectiveness and performance of electric hedge trimmers. Additionally, maintaining product quality and abiding by safety regulations builds consumer confidence and retains a favorable reputation.

The growing competition in this market can be ascribed to the expanding use of electric hedge trimmers in several industries worldwide. New market players that can forge a solid presence and distribution system soon stand to gain a lot from this expanding market. They must also highlight their products’ distinctive selling characteristics, such as their usability and eco-friendliness, to differentiate themselves from competitors.

Robert Bosch announced introducing its new line of electric hedge trimmers, a strong motor, and a lengthy operating period in November 2022. The new series of electric hedge trimmers from Bosch are made for several gardening tasks, such as pruning bushes, shrubs, and hedges.

Key Segments Covered in the Electric Hedge Trimmer Industry Survey Report

By Application:

Gardening

Commercial Applications

By Blade Type:

Laser Cut Trimmers

Diamond Ground Trimmers

By Size of Hedge:

Small Hedge

Medium Hedge

Large Hedge

By Length of Blade:

Trimmers up to 46 cm

Trimmers from 47 to 56 cm

Trimmers of 57 cm or more

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Europe Market

