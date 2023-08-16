The key drivers of market expansion for the electric lunch box are rising disposable income, expanding urbanization, and rising consumer health consciousness

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for electric lunch box was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 1.1 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to register a steady 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1.7 billion.

People have moved to cities or urban regions as a result of rapid urbanization. City dwellers searching for quick and simple ways to reheat their meals include office workers and students. Urban life is made possible by portable electric lunch boxes, which are an efficient method to reheat food without the need of microwaves or standard kitchens.

The demand for electric lunch boxes is also increasing due to expanding disposable income among customers in many locations. This enables consumers to spend money on cutting-edge kitchen appliances like electric lunch boxes. Without relying on conventional stovetops or microwaves, electric lunch boxes offer the ease of quickly heating meals.

Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76944

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 1.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 180 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Price Range, Capacity, Raw Material, Power Source Type, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered TAYAMA Appliance USA Inc., Haven Innovation, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., SKG Electric Co., Ltd, Jaypee Plus, Koolatron Corporation, Cello World, Girmi, CrockPot, HotLogic, YISSVIC, Other Key Players

Key Findings of Market Report

The value of the electric lunch box market is anticipated to expand in the near future as customer understanding of health and wellbeing increases.

Customers are being encouraged to remain with healthier food selections by the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Customers who use electric lunch boxes may enjoy healthy meals prepared at home, reducing their reliance on processed or quick food accessible outside.

Market Trends for Electric Lunch Box

The multi-layer type segment is anticipated to take the lead in the global market soon. Integrated timers for accurate cooking control, steamers for cooking vegetables or rice, and separate compartments for storing different foods are all included in the multi-layer electric lunch box.

Customers who want all-in-one solutions are drawn to this product by its practicality and adaptability. It is anticipated that in the next years, demand for multi-layer electric lunch boxes would increase.

Customers who use electric lunch boxes may enjoy healthy meals prepared at home, reducing their reliance on processed or quick food accessible outside. There is a greater emphasis on eating freshly prepared meals as people become health-conscious. Using electric lunch boxes, working professionals may eat hot meals cooked in their homes.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76944<ype=S

Electric Lunch Box Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide industry. The region’s electric lunch box industry is expanding due to a rise in demand from working-class people, students, and tourists for meal-heating options. The region’s residents’ busy work schedules are increasing demand for portable food heating options.

The electric lunch box market size in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period due to the region’s quick urbanization and rising consumer buying power. The growth of the region’s working population is a factor in the market’s rise.

In Europe, demand for electric lunchboxes is rising quickly, mostly as a result of consumers’ rising disposable income

Global Electric Lunch Box Market: Key Players

The market for electric lunch boxes is highly concentrated, with a small number of significant producers holding the lion’s share. The most recent electric lunch box market prediction indicates that businesses are investing more and more in infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to create cutting-edge goods. Key players frequently use partnerships and product portfolio growth as main tactics.

TAYAMA Appliance USA Inc., Haven Innovation, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., SKG Electric Co., Ltd., Jaypee Plus, Koolatron Corporation, Cello World, Girmi, CrockPot, HotLogic, and YISSVIC are important market participants. To take advantage of attractive income prospects, these competitors are tracking the developments in the electric lunch box sector.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for electric lunch box are:

Jaypee Plus declared the introduction of its electric line, consisting of electric chafing dishes as well as lunch packs, in 2022. The hot pot electric lunch box, the power meal featuring steel electric lunch box, the hot-line electric plastic lunch box alongside 4 steeliness steel containers, as well as the Spark 4 cherry lunch box are all part of the new collection. These goods are produced with BPA-free plastic and stainless steel.

Milton introduced the new, app-enabled Smart Tiffin in August 2020. This innovative gadget can be linked to a smartphone, allowing for the scheduling of food cooking times. Smart tiffin delivers convenience to consumers by allowing individuals to have home-cooked meals in the safest possible manner.

Zojirushi Corporation, a producer of kitchen and other home appliances with headquarters in Japan, declared in 2021 that it will be working with Guangdong Galanz Enterprises Co., Ltd., a producer of consumer electronics with headquarters in China, to create high-quality home appliances.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76944

Global Electric Lunch Box Market Segmentation

Type Single Layer Multi-layer

Price Range Below US$ 20 US$ 20 – US$ 50 US$ 51 – US$ 100 Above US$ 100

Capacity Below 1 Liter 1 Liter – 1.8 Liter Above 1.8 Liter

Raw Material Stainless Steel Plastic

Power Source Type Corded Cordless

Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Other Retail Stores

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com