[216 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Electrical Fittings Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2300 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3800 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Madison Electric Company, Emerson Electric, AMFICO, Arlington Industries, Topaz, MK Electric, Eaton, SEPCO USA, Schneider Electric, Bridgeport Fittings, and Picoma among others.

New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electrical Fittings Market By Type (Metallic And Non-Metallic), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, And Residential) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electrical Fittings Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2300 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3800 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Electrical Fittings? How big is the Electrical Fittings Industry?

Electrical Fittings Report Coverage & Overview:

Electrical fittings are used to make connections of electric cable to various pieces of electrical equipment . They provide a connection that is both reliable and secure between the wires and the machines. Electrical fittings are necessary because they ensure the reliability and safety of the operation of electrical systems. This makes them a vital component. Fittings for electrical systems are assembled from a wide variety of components, all of which have a specific purpose in the overall operation of the system. Switches, outlets and receptacles, circuit breakers, fuses, electrical boxes and enclosures, conduit and conduit fittings, and a variety of other electrical components are included in the electrical fittings. The expansion of the market is being fueled by a variety of factors, including increasing levels of construction activity and commercial space expansion, as well as technical advancements, expanding levels of infrastructure investment, and growing levels of industrialization.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electrical-fittings-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 216+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Electrical Fittings Market: Growth Dynamics

The expansion of the market is being driven by rising levels of infrastructure development.

The expansion of infrastructure construction, including residential, commercial, and industrial developments, is one of the primary drivers of the growing need for electrical fittings. When new buildings and facilities are constructed, it is necessary to install electrical components such as switches, outlets, lighting fixtures, and other electrical components. For instance, the India Brand Equity Foundation reports that over the next five years, India would invest $1.4 trillion in infrastructure by way of its “National Infrastructure Pipeline.” Inflows of foreign direct investment of US$81.72 billion in FY21 were approximately 13% contributed by infrastructure-related enterprises. In order for India to meet its target of providing a roof over everyone’s head by 2022, the country will need to construct 43,000 new homes every single day until then. As of the 22nd of August in the year 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna plan (PMAY-Urban) had resulted in the completion of 62.21 lakh homes, had resulted in 103.01 lakh homes being grounded, and had resulted in 122.69 lakh homes being sanctioned. Therefore, the aforementioned facts contribute to the growth of demand in the market for electrical fittings.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/electrical-fittings-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2300 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3800 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Madison Electric Company, Emerson Electric, AMFICO, Arlington Industries, Topaz, MK Electric, Eaton, SEPCO USA, Schneider Electric, Bridgeport Fittings, and Picoma among others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Electrical Fittings Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Electrical Fittings industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, The global electrical fittings market is divided into two main categories: metallic and non-metallic. Forecasts indicate that the metallic segment will exert dominance throughout the projected period. This segment’s growth is attributed to its notable properties such as durability, conductivity, and its capacity to facilitate effective grounding. Moreover, metallic electrical fittings assume a crucial role in ensuring secure and dependable electrical installations, particularly within industrial and commercial environments. Conversely, the non-metallic segment is poised to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. Non-metallic conduit, made from materials like plastic (such as PVC or HDPE), characterizes this segment. Contrary to common belief, non-metallic conduit is cost-effective and corrosion-resistant. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to propel the growth of this segment during the analytical timeframe.

Based on the application, The worldwide electrical fittings sector is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential segments. Forecasts predict that the industrial segment will command the most significant market share throughout the projected period. Industrial growth, infrastructure development, technological advancements, and regulatory shifts collectively influence the industrial electrical fittings market. The need for specialized fittings capable of withstanding the challenges of industrial environments is propelled by the demand for secure, reliable, and efficient electrical systems. Conversely, the commercial segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period, driven by the expanding landscape of commercial spaces worldwide.

The global Electrical Fittings market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Browse the full “Electrical Fittings Market By Type (Metallic And Non-Metallic), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, And Residential) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-fittings-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Electrical Fittings market include –

Madison Electric Company

Emerson Electric

AMFICO

Arlington Industries

Topaz

MK Electric

Eaton

SEPCO USA

Schneider Electric

Bridgeport Fittings

Picoma

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Electrical Fittings market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global Electrical Fittings market size was valued at around USD 2300 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3800 million, by 2030.

The global Electrical Fittings market is being driven by the growing industrialization and increasing construction industry along with rising urbanization.

Based on the type, the metallic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the industrial segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electrical-fittings-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Electrical Fittings industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Electrical Fittings Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Electrical Fittings Industry?

What segments does the Electrical Fittings Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Electrical Fittings Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7444

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific Region’s Projected Market Dominance:

Anticipated dominance of the global electrical fittings market is expected to be held by the Asia Pacific region throughout the forecast period. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the burgeoning construction industry, coupled with the rapid pace of urbanization in the area. Notably, countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing substantial growth in their construction sectors. In 2021, for instance, China’s construction sector saw newly signed contracts valued at USD 19.52 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 2.5% and a 7.1% reduction in growth rate from the previous year. During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), China laid out strategies to steer its construction sector toward a greener, smarter, and safer path, aligning with its economic goals.

The Chinese government aims for prefabricated structures, which can be manufactured partly or entirely in factories before assembly on-site, to constitute more than 30% of all new buildings. The target is to limit construction waste to less than 300 tons per 10,000 square meters at new development sites. Furthermore, China’s state-owned railway corporation intends to quadruple the expanse of its high-speed rail network over the next 15 years, propelling infrastructure growth. These factors collectively underpin the region’s market growth.

Prospective Market Share in North America:

Over the forecast period, North America is poised to command a significant share of the market due to its advanced infrastructure, urbanization trends, and technological advancements. The region’s market has exhibited consistent growth driven by factors such as new construction projects, renovation initiatives, industrial expansions, and the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. For instance, analysis indicates that in the US, private sector construction investments in 2021 reached $1.25 trillion, overshadowing the public sector’s $346 billion. Similarly, single-family home construction expenditures were $404 billion in 2022, dwarfing commercial development at $97 billion. These robust indicators play a pivotal role in propelling the market’s growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Market Opportunities in the Electrical Fittings Industry:

The growth of the market is poised to benefit from advancements in technology.

The integration of intelligent technology into electrical fittings opens up a diverse array of possibilities. Consumers stand to gain from the convenience, energy efficiency, and customizable options that come with smart switches, outlets, lighting controls, and home automation setups. Key players in the global electrical fittings market consistently invest in these efficient and smart innovations to introduce cutting-edge products to the market. For instance, in February 2023, ROHM Semiconductor unveiled the BV1LExxxEFJ-C and BM2LExxxFJ-C series, encompassing intelligent (smart) low-side switches with single and dual channels, operating at 40 V. These offerings find optimal utility in industrial and automotive applications, boasting AEC-Q100 certification. They are well-suited for use in a range of systems, including industrial PLCs, LED lighting modules, engine and transmission control units, as well as vehicle body control systems. Consequently, this is projected to create a highly advantageous avenue for expanding the market throughout the forecast period.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/electrical-fittings-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market By Product (Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices), By Application (Wound Healing, Decompression Sickness, Infection Treatment, Gas Embolism), And By Region – Global & Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Market Intelligence, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy-devices-market

Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Market By Product Type (Nylon, Polyester, Polyolefin, Vinyl, Paper, Others), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Medical Devices, Blood Bank, Hospital Services, Laboratory Labels) And By Region -Global & Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-laboratory-labels-market

Liquid Hand Soap Market By Packaging (Pouch, Bottle, Tube), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical Stores, Online Stores, Others), By Nature (Organic, Synthetic), By Application (Household, Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-hand-soap-market

Blood Purification Equipment Market By Type (Dialysis, CRRT, Hemoperfusion, Others (Plasma Exchange And Immunoadsorption)), By Product Type (Portable, Stationary), By Application (Sepsis, Renal Diseases, COVID-19, Infectious Diseases, Acute Kidney Injury, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blood-purification-equipment-market

Machine Tool Market By Product Type (Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines), By Automation Type (CNC Machine Tools, Conventional Machine Tools), By Industry Segment (Automotive And Transportation, Sheet Metals, Capital Goods, Energy), By Sales Channel (Events And Exhibitions, Dealers And Distributors), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-impact-on-machine-tool-market

Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market By Type (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) (PLGA), Polycaprolactone(PCL), And Others), By Application (Orthopedic Devices, Drug Delivery, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioresorbable-polymers-market

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market By Elements (Blocks, Beams & Lintels, Cladding Panels, Roof Panels, Wall Panels, Floor Elements, And Others (Including Pipes, Small Boxes, And Joint Fillers)), By End-Use Industry (Residential And Non-Residential), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market

Acaricides Market By Type (Organochlorine, Organophosphorus, Natural, And Others), By Application (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Industrial, And Others), By Mode Of Application (Spray, Dipping Vat, Hand Dressing, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/acaricides-market

Liquid Crystalline Polymers (LCP) Market BY Type (Thermotropic And Lyotropic), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Lighting, Medical, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Predictions 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystalline-polymers-market

Acidity Regulators Market By Product Type (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Maleic Acid, And Lactic Acid.), By Application (Beverages, Sauces, Condiments, & Dressings, Confectionery, Processed Food, And Bakery), And By Region – Global And Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/acidity-regulators-market

Ambulance And Emergency Equipment Market By Service (Water Ambulance Service, Ground Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance Service), By Product Type (Transportation Equipment, Cardiac Equipment, Respiratory & Hypothermia, Diagnostics & Infection Control Equipment, Burn Care Equipment, Blood & Hemorrhage Control Devices, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ambulance-emergency-equipment-market

Sterile Tube Welder Market By Mode (Manual And Automatic), By Application (Biopharmaceutical, Blood Processing, Diagnostic Laboratories, And Others), By End Use (Hospitals, Research Clinics, Blood Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sterile-tube-welder-market

Global Surgical Helmet System Market By Product Type (Without LED And With LED), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Academic & Research Institutes), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-surgical-helmet-system-market

Global TBR Tires Market By Application (Truck And Bus), By Sales Channel (OEM And Aftermarket), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-tbr-tires-market

Global Toilet Tank Fittings Market By Type (Fill Valve, Flush Valve, Push Button & Lever, And Others), By Size (1.5 Inch, 2 Inches, And 3 Inch), By Application (Residential, Hotels, Commercial Buildings, And Others), By Sales Channel (Hardware Stores, Online Retail, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-toilet-tank-fittings-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?