Global Electronic Display Market Will Reach USD 190.66 Billion by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Electronic Display Market by Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and Others), by Application (Digital Signage and TV, Smartphone and Tablet, PC Monitor and Laptop, Automotive Display, and Others) for Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023”. According to the report, global electronic display market was valued at approximately USD 119.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 190.66 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 8.1% between 2018 and 2023.

An electronic display is a device which shows images, texts or videos electronically without permanent storage. The electronic display acts as an output device which projects data in visual form through electrical signal as an input. Generating visuals in real time by converting electrical signals into images is the primary function of electronic display. There are different types of technologies being used in electronic displays such as LED, LCD, OLED, CCFL, CRT, and others. Due to its high peak intensity characteristic, LCDs produce bright images and consume less than one-third of power as compared to CRT displays. While light emitting diode (LED) display has a very simple electronic circuit and consumes around 70% less power as compared to a plasma display.

Browse through 42 Tables & 32 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Electronic Display Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2017: Industry Forecast, 2023”.

Request Free Sample copy of Global Electronic Display Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electronic-display-market

Due to less maintenance and comparatively lower cost than traditional displays, electronic displays are prominent in everyday life and this factor is expected to drive the growth of the global electronic display market. In addition, population growth and growing adoption of electronic devices in almost every sector are considered to be one of the major drivers of the electronic display market. Furthermore, the emergence of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions etc. is anticipated to fuel the growth of electronic display market across the globe. Traditionally, CRT displays have been used as a standard display device in machines, but with high advantages of LCDs and other technologies, CRT displays are becoming more sophisticated and this factor is further driving the growth of electronic display market worldwide. Moreover, high demand for OLED based devices, wearable devices, and flexible displays are expected to fuel the growth of electronic display market. Growing use of flexible liquid crystal displays and OLEDs in electric vehicles is further propelling this market globally. However, the high production cost of advanced display materials has been restraining the growth of electronic display market across the globe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electronic display market over the forecast period. The low manufacturing costs and advanced technological developments in this region are expected to be the primary drivers for the electronic display market in Asia Pacific. Presence of major electronics brands and large consumer population in Asia Pacific is expected to further drive the growth of electronic display market. Moreover, rapid industrial growth in countries like India, China, and Japan is also expected to fuel the growth of electronic display market in Asia Pacific. Increase in awareness of potential benefits of advanced electronic displays and related applications across the countries in Asia Pacific, is also expected to fuel the demand for electronic display during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Electronic Display Market by Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and Others), by Application (Digital Signage and TV, Smartphone and Tablet, PC Monitor and Laptop, Automotive Display, and Others) for Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and forecast, 2017 – 2023” report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electronic-display-market

High adoption of advanced technological displays such as OLED and QDLED has been driving the growth of electronic display market in North America. Increased use of electronic displays in IT sector as well as business organizations is expected to further fuel the growth of electronic display market in North America. Moreover, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets in sales and marketing activity is anticipated to spur the growth of electronic display market in North America. With the expansion of internet of things, flexible displays are expected to be used more widely in auto interiors for wearable devices and other internet-ready gadgets.

Increasing adoption of advanced electronic gadgets in automotive sector is anticipated to be the primary driver of the electronic display market in Europe. The automotive sector is becoming one of the biggest markets for printed electronics in Europe due to growing use of flexible liquid crystal displays and OLEDs in electric vehicles. According to the European trade group, Organic and Printed Electronics Association (O-EA), most of the auto manufacturers have a preference for the curves, decorative effects, and variability in design of flexible electronic displays.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electronic-display-market

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are likely to exhibit moderate growth for electronic display market during the forecast period. Shifting technological preferences towards high quality displays with increasing demand for OLED and LED display is expected to fuel the demand for electronic display market in the coming years. Increased adoption of digital signage for business operations by many organizations in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to fuel the growth of electronic display market in this region.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global electronic display market. Key players profiled in the report include LG Electronics, ActiveLight Inc., AU Optronics, Cambridge Display Technology, Acer Inc., Zenith Electronics Corp., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Sony Corp., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., and others.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2695

The global electronic display market has been segmented into:

Global Electronic Display Market: Technology Segment Analysis

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

Global Electronic Display Market: Application Segment Analysis

Digital Signage and TV

Smartphone and Tablet

PC Monitor and Laptop

Automotive Display

Others

Global Electronic Display Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Others

Global Electronic Display Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Smart Home Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-home-market

Fiber Optics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fiber-optics-market

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/point-of-sale-terminals-market

Telecom API Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/telecom-api-market

3D IC Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/3d-ic-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.com | http://marketglobalnews.com

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joel John 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com