With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, the electrostatic precipitator market in the United States is expected to reach a market size of US$ 5 billion by 2033, primarily driven by the growing emphasis on emission reduction in industrial processes. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the electrostatic precipitator market is anticipated to expand owing to the surging demand for these systems in the power generation and cement industries.

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the electrostatic precipitator market size is expected to be worth US$ 7 Billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 15 Billion by 2033, expanding at an 8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The electrostatic precipitator industry is driven by several factors, including the quick development of emerging nations and the increasing need for air quality management.

Electrostatic precipitators are becoming necessary as a result of the growing demand for power and the rise of urbanization. The need for electrostatic precipitators is also being driven by the expansion of enterprises and power plants. The increased demand for these gadgets is also being fueled by growing awareness of the harmful impacts of air pollution on health.

The electrostatic precipitator industry faces several obstacles, including high initial costs, high maintenance costs, and a lack of suitable alternatives. For new companies in the industry, the high initial cost of electrostatic precipitators represents a considerable barrier. Additionally, these devices can have high operational and maintenance costs, which end users find concerning.

The market is flooded with opportunities that provide comparable advantages at a cheap price, which is a serious threat to the electrostatic precipitator sector. The necessity for air pollution control measures in growing economies and the rising demand for clean energy might help the electrostatic precipitator sector expand.

The electrostatic precipitator business has a lot to gain from the expansion of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power since these fuels are increasingly combined with fossil fuels to cut greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, strong laws on air pollution have resulted from the increasing need for green energy sources, which presents a substantial potential for industry participants.

The creation of cutting-edge technologies like hybrid electrostatic precipitators and the expanding use of digital technology are the most recent trends in the electrostatic precipitator industry.

Electrostatic precipitators that combine two or more technologies work better and are efficient too. To operate and maintain electrostatic precipitators as efficiently as possible, digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are also being deployed. These technologies contribute to low maintenance costs, increased device efficiency, and less downtime.

Key Takeaways:

The electrostatic precipitator industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 5 Billion by 2033, increasing at a 6.8% CAGR.

The electrostatic precipitator industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 0.71 Billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the electrostatic precipitator industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 1.8 Billion, securing an 8.8% CAGR.

The electrostatic precipitator industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 1.52 Billion by 2033, increasing at a 7.4% CAGR.

South Korea’s electrostatic precipitator industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 0.88 Billion, rising at an 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2033, the dry system segment is expected to dominate the electrostatic precipitator industry.

With a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2033, the power generation industry is expected to dominate the electrostatic precipitator industry.

How Does the Competition Look in the Electrostatic Precipitator Market?

The electrostatic precipitator industry has a highly competitive landscape, with a significant number of players vying for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Thermax Limited, among other companies.

The main players are notably investing in research and development endeavors to create novel and inventive goods that provide improved effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are additionally concentrating on broadening their range of products and reinforcing their distribution channels to meet the changing demands of clients.

Tactical alliances and associations with other corporations are progressively prevalent in the sector, enabling participants to utilize one another’s capabilities and broaden their influence in the marketplace.

Consolidation and mergers are being utilized by leading players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets. The sector is experiencing notable expansion in developing economies, especially in nations such as India and China.

Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.

Segmentation Analysis:

By System:

Dry

Wet

By Design:

Plate

Tubular

By Emitting Industry:

Power Generation

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Cement

Metal Processing & Mining

Manufacturing

Marine

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Electrostatic Precipitator Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Unit) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By System

