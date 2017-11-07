Global Embedded Systems Market is estimated to reach $6 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2016 to 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Embedded Systems Market was evaluated over USD 4.17 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 6.00 billion by 2025 while registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.13% over the forecast period. An embedded system is computer-hardware with embedded software which makes the system dedicated for a part of a larger system or an application or specific fraction of an application. An embedded system is not a chip installed in a conventional computing application; however, it is a microprocessor utilized as a component in another portion of technology. These systems are employed to monitor, assist or control the operation of plant, machinery or equipment. The expression ‘embedded’ reflects the concept that they are a fundamental part of the system, and they provide significant properties like accuracy, speed, size, adaptability, and reliability. Automation in manufacturing & processing sectors and energy measuring is witnessed as a key driving factor for the global embedded system industry growth.

Driver and Restraints of Embedded Systems Market

The global embedded system industry is mainly propelled by factors like rising demand for embedded systems with embedded graphics and multi-core technologies and increasing demand for embedded systems in the automotive industry. Also, constant research & development to establish smarter and efficient energy electronic devices is anticipated to impact the global embedded systems market growth positively. In addition, extensive application of these systems in the fields of aeronautics, electronic payment solutions, space, mobile communication, rail, and automotive is set to boost the global embedded system market growth over the forecast years. Defense, healthcare, telecommunications, and aerospace are other industries in which the usage of embedded systems is contributing a lot of changes for good. Moreover, embedded systems have an extensive range of application in the present elevated demand of smart connected devices and electronics. Though, smaller lifespan and security concerns linked with the practice of embedded systems in a variety of process-related applications are hindering the growth of the global embedded systems market. Additionally, design limitations concerning to concurrent embedded system are also hampering the development of embedded system industry.

Competitors and Market Classification

According to the application, the global market is divided into; Automotive, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Military and Aerospace, and Others. By product, the market industry is split as; Embedded Hardware and Embedded software. Geographically, the global embedded systems market is segmented in regions which are; Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada)and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others).

Major Market Players

Intel Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm

