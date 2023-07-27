[229 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 507.12 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1220 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 11.86% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Kaiam Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Source Photonics Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Elenion Technologies LLC, u2t Photonics AG, Innolume GmbH, and Broadcom Inc. among many others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Market By End-Users (IT & Network Management, Telecommunication, Research & Measurements, And Others), By Type (Module Products, Chip Products, And Component Products), By Application (Metropolitan Area Network, Long-Distance Telecommunications Network, And Data Center Interconnection (DCI) Network), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 507.12 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1220 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.86% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser)? How big is the EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Industry?

EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Report Coverage & Overview:

The electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) plays a crucial role in optoelectronics, particularly in the field of optical telecommunications. Like its counterparts, it utilizes light waves to transmit information over long distances while maintaining signal strength at a minimum or even zero. EML is a type of integrated electro-optic converter that has gained immense popularity in telecommunication systems, becoming an essential component of efficient web-based communication.

The production of EML involves combining a laser diode with an electro-absorption modulator (EAM) on a single chip. The laser diode operates continuously under a continuous-wave condition, while the EAM is responsible for generating output optical signals by applying on/off signals from input voltage. One key advantage of EML over directly modulated lasers (DML) is that it doesn’t undergo property changes during the modulation process. This results in superior performance, such as longer-distance transmission and higher speeds due to smaller chromatic dispersion.

It’s worth noting that the frequency response of EML depends on the EAM capacitance, enabling it to operate at high speeds effectively.

Global EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing expenditures on 5G and other cutting-edge communication technologies in order to fuel market expansion

The global market for EML (electro-absorption modulated lasers) is expected to expand due to the increasing investments in 5G and other advanced telecommunication systems. This is because the ever-increasing rate of global technological development calls for communication systems that are on the leading edge. In July 2023, India’s most dominant telecom operator, Reliance Jio, said that it intended to invest USD 1.7 billion in a collaboration with Nokia. The two companies will work together. The relationship between the business and Ericsson has already seen an investment of close to 2.1 billion US dollars. It is anticipated that these initiatives will assist Reliance in establishing a solid footprint in the regional 5G sector. This is further attested to by Apple’s recent announcement that it will invest more than USD 400 billion in its current agreement with Broadcom. Western countries have been in the forefront of the revolutionizing telecom networks. It is anticipated that Apple will begin manufacturing 5G radio frequency components within the United States as it works toward gradually decoupling itself from China.

Increasing the industry’s revenue will be the primary driver of higher growth.

The ever-increasing investments made toward the construction of data centers of world-class caliber can further lead to an increased growth rate in the EML business. Companies are able to take advantage of the many benefits of remote data storage thanks to the deployment of these units, which comprise an exceptionally extensive network of interconnected computer servers. Microsoft, a multinational technology company, made the announcement in January 2023 that it would be increasing its investment in data centers located in the Hyderabad region of India. As a result of these announcements, the number of data centers that are going to be constructed by the corporation has expanded from three to six, and on average, each unit will serve almost one hundred megawatts of information technology (IT) load.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 507.12 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1220 million CAGR Growth Rate 11.86% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Kaiam Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Source Photonics Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Elenion Technologies LLC, u2t Photonics AG, Innolume GmbH, and Broadcom Inc. among many others. Key Segment By End-Users, By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global EML (electro-absorption modulated laser) market is segmented based on end-users, type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Based on end-users, the electro-absorption modulated laser industry can be broken down into three distinct sub-sectors: module products, chip products, and component products. Module products are the most fundamental type of product. The modular products segment was successful in generating the highest growth rate in 2022, as compared to any other sub segment. The monitor photodiode and the laser driver that come packaged with these items have been consolidated into a single unit for your ease of use. These ancillary components are included with the purchase of these products. They also feature simplified integration processes, which are another factor that contributes to their well-earned reputation for being simple to employ. The month of September 2022 saw the release of 200 Gbps indium phosphide (InP) EMLs by Coherent Corporation. These EMLs were developed specifically for use in high-speed transceivers for usage in data centers.

Based on type, module products, chip products, and component products are the three categories that fall under the umbrella of the electro-absorption modulated laser industry. The segment that was able to create the highest growth rate in 2022 was the modular products segment. These items come with ancillary components such as a monitor photodiode and a laser driver that are combined into a single unit for your convenience. They also have streamlined integration procedures, which contribute to their reputation as being easy to utilize. Coherent Corporation released 200 Gbps indium phosphide (InP) EMLs in September 2022. These EMLs were designed to be used for high-speed data center transceivers.

Based on application, The metropolitan area network, the long-distance telecommunications network, and the data center interconnection (DCI) network are the three submarkets that make up the electro-absorption modulated laser market on a global scale. In 2022, the DCI network unit was the category that generated the most income overall. These facilities connect a number of major data centers, which enables data to be shared in an effective manner. The increased expansion can be attributed to several different kinds of DCI networks, including as those with a higher power efficiency, transmission capabilities across long distances, and compatibility with high data speeds. It is anticipated that the market for DCI networks will exceed USD 17.5 billion by the year 2026.

The global EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) market is segmented as follows:

By End-Users

IT & Network Management

Telecommunication

Research & Measurements

Others

By Type

Module Products

Chip Products

Component Products

By Application

Metropolitan Area Network

Long-Distance Telecommunications Network

Data Center Interconnection (DCI) Network)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global EML (Electro-Absorption Modulated Laser) market include –

Finisar Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Kaiam Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Source Photonics Inc.

II-VI Incorporated

Elenion Technologies LLC

u2t Photonics AG

Innolume GmbH

Broadcom Inc

Regional Dominance:

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the global EML (electro-absorption modulated laser) market. This growth will be primarily driven by the remarkable expansion in the US telecommunication market, fueled by a surge in research and development programs aimed at creating innovative and advanced communication systems. Notably, the US is home to some of the largest technological giants that have embarked on groundbreaking research initiatives to meet the increasing demand for 5G and 4G networks. Among them, AT&T, a leading global telecom company, stands out, having recently deployed 5G+ technology across the nation, offering significantly faster response times than its competitors.

Furthermore, in April 2023, the US government announced the introduction of the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, committing a substantial investment of USD 1.5 billion to foster the development of interoperable and open networks.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include a rising demand for faster communication, an increasing number of EML producers in the region, and higher investments in space exploration activities, all of which could propel the regional market forward.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



