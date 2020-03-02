Global Employment Screening Service Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

NEW YORK, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global employment screening service market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025.

Industry Insights by Service (Criminal Background Check, Identity Check, Verification, Medical & Drug Testing, Electronic Auditing, and Others), by Industry (Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Government & Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise)

Growing number of migrants towards some of the developed nations for grabbing jobs is expected to bring numerous new opportunities for the employment screening service in near future.

Large enterprise held the larger share in the employment screening service market in 2019

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated as large enterprise and small & medium enterprise (SMEs). Among these, large enterprise accounted for the foremost share in the employment screening service market in 2019 with stringent hiring process and guidelines.

Explore key industry insights in 56 tables and 35 figures from the 194 pages of report, “Global Employment Screening Service Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Industry Insights by Service (Criminal Background Check, Identity Check, Verification, Medical & Drug Testing, Electronic Auditing, and Others), by Industry (Energy & Utilities, Financial Services, Government & Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America, is the largest employment screening service market with companies with worldwide existence often seek to harmonize their hiring policies across different authorities although contemplating the various regulations and restrictions around employee scrutinizing can be challenging. Thus, these companies are utilizing employment screening services to ensure an efficient hiring.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the employment screening service market are Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, HireRight, LLC, A-Check America, Inc., Verity Screening Solutions LLC, Capita plc, Triton, DataFlow Group, Sterling Talent Solutions, First Advantage, Accurate Background, AuthBridge, Insperity and GoodHire.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the service, verification segment captures largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Of all the Industry, in-vehicle accounted for the foremost share in the employment screening service market in 2019.

Among all the industry, the IT & telecom and retail are two major industry accounted for a foremost share of employment screening service market in 2019.

Of all enterprise size, large enterprise accounted for the foremost share in the employment screening service market in 2019.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global employment screening service market on the basis of service, industry, enterprise size, and region.

Global Employment Screening Service Market Coverage

Service Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Criminal Background Check

Identity Check

Verification

Medical & Drug Testing

Electronic Auditing

Others

Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Energy & Utilities

Financial Services

Government & Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Enterprise Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Geographical Segmentation

Employment Screening Service Market by Region

North America

By Service

By Industry

By Enterprise Size

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Service

By Industry

By Enterprise Size

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Service

By Industry

By Enterprise Size

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Service

By Industry

By Enterprise Size

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

