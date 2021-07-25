Global Empowerment Mission, Shul of Bal Harbour, EZS Events, Hatzalah of S. FL, & Ygrene, aid Champlain Towers Survivors

In partnership with funding partners EZS events and Hatzalah of South Florida, GEM launches aid program with first, last and security deposits on annual leases.

Miami, United States, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the support of partners EZS Events, Hatzalah of South Florida, Ygrene, The Alexander Team and in partnership with The Shul of Bal Harbour, we are able to provide first and last month rent and security deposits for all the survivors.”

GEM’s phase 3 program, the Champlain Survivor Relocation Fund (https://globalempowermentmission.kindful.com/campaigns/1137367) was created to assist the primary residents of Champlain Towers South Survivors with first, last, and security deposits on their new annual leases. Leading real estate firm, the Alexander Team from Douglas Elliman is providing showings at pro Bono.

After the collapse of the South Florida apartment complex, organizations like the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Bstrong quickly mobilized to help combat the aftermath of the disaster. Now, surviving residents need much more than just the initial aid of GEM Bstrong cash cards, and the short term condo apartments provided for 30-60 days during the interim. Global Empowerment Mission, in phase three of the rehabilitation efforts for those who lost everything is partnering with The Shul of Bal Harbour, and funding partners EZS Events, Ygrene, and Hatzalah of South Florida to provide aid in the form of first and last month payments as well as security deposits on annual leases.

GEM has also partnered with Good360 & Walmart to ensure that every relocated family has move in essentials like bedding, towels, small appliances, tableware, cutlery, glassware and cookware. In addition, each relocated family in the program will receive our GEM Bstrong, Good360, and Walmart ‘Welcome Home Kits’ consisting of new sheets, towels, silverware, pots and pans sets, small appliances and basic move in goods. Transportation of goods provided by GEM transportation partner UC Group (www.groupncs.com).

“After being on the ground since day one of this crisis, we immediately initiated our 3 phase recovery programs. $4000 GEM Bstrong Visa cards + $400 Walmart gift cards were given to all survivors and $1500 to families of the missing for short term incidentals. GEM Bstrong Family Necessities Kits we’re also donated https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/program/family-necessities-kits. Restaurant groups were organized to feed first responders and now we must ensure the survivors have stable and comfortable homes they can start all over in.

In our phase 2 program, with partners BStrong, The Grant Cardone Foundation (https://grantcardonefoundation.com) and The Alexander Team (https://thealexanderteam.com), we supplied short term condo apartment units for 1-6 months underwritten by local hoteliers. Now, with the support that continues to pour in, GEM is thrilled to launch our phase 3 program for long term housing with funding partners The Schul of Bal Harbour, EZS Events, Hatzalah of South Florida, and Ygrene.

Our mission at GEM has been to provide the resources possible for our community to join together and come out of this tragedy stronger than ever, supporting our neighbors, and giving to the best of our ability. For this reason, GEM’s Champlain funds go 100% to the survivors. No administration fees are withdrawn from the fund. This is our gift to our community. The amount of donors and support has been a true blessing, our Surfside webpage lists all the incredible supporters that have help this cause.” says President and Founder, Global Empowerment Mission, (GEM), Michael Capponi

“Our partners have been so gracious and attentive to the needs of those affected, and we are humbled by the support that continues to pour in. Now, with the support of funding partners EZS Events, Hatzalah of South Florida, and Ygrene and in partnership with the Shul of Bal Harbour we are able to continue this mission by providing first and last month rent as well as the security deposit for these families” If this fund grows bigger, we will be able to continue to contribute funds directly for the rents.” Michael Capponi

“During this challenging time for the survivors, the uncertainty of not knowing where they will live exacerbates an already extremely painful and tragic situation. We are committed to the relocation efforts of all of the survivors through our partnership with Global Empowerment Mission.” Rabbi Zalman Lipskar, The Shul of Bal Harbour.

“We are devastated by the loss suffered by the victims, families of victims and the community at the hands of the Surfside tragedy. It is an honor to contribute to GEM’s Champlain Survivor Relocation Fund to provide safe and comfortable homes for survivors to help them get back on their feet, ” said Ygrene CEO, Jim Reinhart.

For more information on how to donate, visit:

