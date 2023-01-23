[280 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Emulsifiers Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.91 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.54% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Spartan Chemical Company Inc, Spartan Chemical Company Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Puratos Group, Stepan Company, and Kerry Group, and others. The chocolate industry, one of the biggest consumers of emulsifiers, was valued at USD 129 billion in 2019. The soy lecithin market generated more than USD 730 million in 2020. 40% of the US food products are exported to other regions and the country tops the list of largest food exporters in the world.

What is Emulsifiers? How big is the Emulsifiers Industry?

Emulsifiers Industry Coverage & Overview:

Emulsions are mixtures of two or more unblendable components that make use of external agents called emulsifiers to reach a stable kinetic state. They have wide applications in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, three of the largest users of emulsifiers. In the food sector, they act as additives to create a coherent mixture while in the personal care of the cosmetics industry they allow businesses to create solutions that are stable and effective without any negative implications. When two liquids are combined together they can form different types of emulsions and do not have a static internal structure.

This is one of the major reasons why every emulsion should be created using a specific emulsifier to optimize the end results. Most emulsifiers occur naturally however, with advancements in technology, the world has witnessed a rise in the number of synthetic or man-made emulsifiers. Naturally occurring compounds are derived from hydrocolloids that act as thickeners when added to food products while also improving shelf life and texture. Proteins, diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono, sodium stearoyl lactylate, and others are some of the most widely used emulsifiers in the food sector.

Global Emulsifiers Market: Growth Factors

The global emulsifiers market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing application of the compounds in the personal care and cosmetics industry, one of the fastest growing sectors due to the rising population, increasing consumer awareness, rising number of players in the market, and easy accessibility as a result of products being available on various e-commerce and social media platforms.

The use of technology to enhance the quality of the products and improve the inclusivity-factor by catering to the needs and demands of consumer segments from different regions, ethnicity, requirement, and other important factors is one of the major reasons for the cosmetics industry to witness such high revenues in the last couple of years. Constant product innovation and strong marketing strategies have allowed businesses to enter the remotest areas and generate curiosity among consumers for their products.

Report Scope

Emulsifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on application, the global market divisions are personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. In 2021, the largest segmental market share was held by the applications in the food & beverages industry. The food sector has undergone an evolution over the years and in the modern world, aided by growing knowledge of food and its components along with the adoption of technology from researching and developing more ingredients to the end-production of food products, the industry has witnessed a drastic change in the last couple of years. Although some of the naturally sourced emulsifiers have been in existence for decades, market players have managed to develop artificially enhanced emulsifiers that can provide added benefits. The chocolate industry, one of the biggest consumers of emulsifiers, was valued at USD 129 billion in 2019.

Based on source, the global market divisions are animal, plant, and synthetic. In the last few years, plant-based emulsifiers have led the segmental growth because some of the widely used emulsifiers come from plants. Agar-agar, gellan gum, soy lecithin, and xanthan gum amongst many others are some forms of highly regarded emulsifiers in the global market. The soy lecithin market generated more than USD 730 million in 2020.

The global Emulsifiers market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Source

Animal

Plant

Synthetic

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Emulsifiers market include –

Spartan Chemical Company Inc

Dow Chemical Company

Puratos Group

Stepan Company

Kerry Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global emulsifiers market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.524% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global emulsifiers market size was valued at around USD 8.91 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.15 billion, by 2030.

The global emulsifiers market is projected to grow owing to the ever-expanding food & beverages (F&B) industry.

Based on source segmentation, the plant was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, food & beverages were the leading applications in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to witness surging results in the global emulsifiers market owing to the high adoption rate of the compounds in the pharmaceutical sector of the US, one of the most dominating and highest revenue generation industries across the globe. Growing innovation and research have allowed pharmaceutical giants to develop various topical drugs that use emulsifiers extensively to deliver optimum outcomes. Following the same trend, Europe may also lead with a high CAGR due to the expanding hold of Germany’s pharmaceutical sector. Growth in Asia-Pacific could be driven by the increased revenue in the cosmetic industry, especially in South Korea which is currently one of the major producers of skincare and make-up products with clients and consumers located globally.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Siltech Corporation, a US-based producer of silicone compounds that are completely organo-functional, announced the launch of a new silicone emulsifier modified with sugar. The product called Silube Sustain-S was announced at a trade event held in March 2022. It is a glucose-modified novel emulsifier with a 100% natural and completely biodegradable carrier

In July 2021, Seppic, a leading healthcare company launched Simaline L80, a new range of liquid emulsifiers to be used as a topical drug and in medical devices. The raw materials used in the manufacturing comply with the European Pharmacopoeia and are launched in association with the Sepineo range of polymer solution

