The sales of energy ingredients in European countries together are predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period. The market is expanding and experiencing high demand due to the growing consumer demand for food items made with protein ingredients, like margarine, cold cuts, baked goods, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages

NEWARK, Del, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global energy ingredients market reached an estimated valuation of US$ 21.9 billion in 2022. According to the predictions by FMI, it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. By registering such an impressive growth rate, the global energy ingredient market valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 44.7 billion by 2033.

The primary factors projected to propel the sales of energy ingredients include growing health consciousness and rising demand for functional foods that boost energy. Energy-boosting substances also support improved mental and physical well-being creating a huge demand for energy ingredients in the sports and healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways from the Market

The United States is the leading producer and consumer of functional foods fortified with energy ingredients. The net contribution of the region in revenue generated by the market globally is around 25%.

The United Kingdom is the second leading region for the sales of energy ingredients. However, Germany is the leading producer and supplier of energy ingredients in the Europe geographic region.

The trend of energy drinks in the Asia Pacific has been surging in recent years, and many countries are observing an uptick in their sales. China dominates the overall market in this region, followed by India, Japan, and South Korea.

The caffeine product segment, with a more than 85% revenue share, is projected to drive the market’s expansion during the forecast period. At the same time, the creatine product segment is predicted to lead the market by a higher growth rate of 13% through 2033. According to more estimates, the taurine product segment is also expected to grow more through 2033.

Competitive Landscape for the Energy Ingredients Market Players

Orkla, Korea Ginseng Corporation, BASF SE, and KOEI KOGYO are renowned global energy ingredients market names. Several players are conducting significant acquisition and promotional campaigns to accumulate a higher client base and improve their brand image.

The global energy drink ingredients market is highly fragmented owing to the participation of several established international businesses with extensive market networks. Moreover, numerous emerging new entrants with product innovations and strong market strategies are expected to further diversify the market.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Orkla, Korea Ginseng Corporation, Changsha Huir Biological-Tech Co., Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., BASF SE, Ilhwa Co. Ltd., Applied Food Sciences, Inc. (Afs), Nuts.Com Sinochem Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., RFI Ingredients, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., KOEI KOGYO CO., LTD

Recent Developments by the Energy Ingredients Industries

In April 2021, PepsiCo released a new rockstar Energy drink containing hemp seed extracts. This product also contains basic energy ingredients such as guarana, taurine, and caffeine.

In January 2021, Babasucco Company unveiled their newest Energy Estratto drink in Italy, asserting that it has all the properties of an avocado drink.

Nexba Company launched its first energy drink in the United Kingdom and some other European countries in May 2022. The company claims it to be high in vitamins and prebiotics and made of energy ingredients free of caffeine and sugar.

The Korea Ginseng Company developed a brand-new range of Koreselect ingredients for energy and health drinks in December 2022. These new products are available only online, including milk thistle, ashwagandha, beetroot, American ginseng, elderberry, and women’s probiotics. These are considered special function supplements and are of many anticipated additions to the already popular Koreselect brand family. Moreover, it is based on Korean red ginseng, created exclusively for health-conscious American consumers, and contains only natural herbal components.

Key Segments Covered by Energy Ingredients Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Creatine

Ginseng

Caffeine

Taurine

Others

By Application:

Supplements

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

