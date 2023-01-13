[250 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Epigenetics Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 14.65% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam Plc., Zymo Research, Active Motif Inc, and others. Epigenetic enzymes in drug discovery and development, more investments, money, and grants for epigenetics research, and the cost of sequencing the genome going down are all things that will help the market grow.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Global Epigenetics Market By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And Contract Research Organizations), By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments, And Enzymes), By Application (Non-Oncology And Oncology), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Epigenetics Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.0 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.65% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Epigenetics? How big is the Epigenetics Industry?

Epigenetics Report Coverage & Overview:

Epigenetics refers to the study of changes in the heritable phenotype without any alterations in the DNA sequence. The term may also encompass changes made in the genome but does not include any modifications in nucleotide sequence and examples of such mechanisms are histone modification and DNA methylation. The control of gene expression is through the repressor proteins action that is attached to the silencer area of the DNA, these changes may either last through the cell’s life even during cell division or may last for multiple generations without impacting the original DNA sequence.

Since epigenetic enzymes can reverse the epigenetic mutation incorporation, they have become a favorite of researchers for cancer treatments. As of 2022, 7 epigenetics drugs have been approved by the U.S. FDA that are used in the treatment of 5 histone inhibitors and 2 methyltransferase inhibitors. The indicators for the approval of epigenetic drugs are hematological malignancies and none of them are for solid tumors, however, research is being conducted for the same. Epigenetic drugs are expected to show the best results when used in combination therapy along with radiation and chemotherapy.

Global pandemic aided the global market growth majorly due to the extensive research conducted worldwide to understand the correlation between the virus and epigenetic mutations. The increased number of medical cases during CO*ID-19 also assisted in the rise in interest of different diagnostic clinics towards epigenetics.

Market Growth Dynamics

The global epigenetics market growth is expected to spur due to the rising number of applications of epigenetics in the treatment of cancer and other disorders. Since epigenetics has proven to be highly efficient in treating certain types of cancer, it is being thoroughly researched by multiple research institutes with the intention to develop necessary drugs and vaccines for disorders that do not have any proper treatments assigned to them. Organizations like the National Cancer Institute, Human Epigenome Consortium, and National Institute of Health have been pushing for higher investment in epigenetics not just for research purposes but for commercialization as well which is expected to aid global market expansion in the coming years.

A lot of key players are now entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions in the epigenetics industry either to increase their global presence or to boost the small-scale manufacturers with their production or innovation thus meeting the globally rising demand along with the addition of newer and more advanced tools that can be used in epigenetics and it may also propel the global market growth.

The standardization concerns related to epigenetics may restrict the global market growth. The adoption of advanced technology is expected to provide global market growth opportunities.

However, a lack of skilled professionals may challenge the global market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 0.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.0 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.65% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abcam Plc., Zymo Research, Active Motif Inc, and others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, By End–Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Epigenetics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global epigenetics market is segmented by end-user, product, application, and region.

By end-user, the global market segments are pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The global market was dominated by the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies in 2021 and may follow the same trend during the projection period owing to increased R&D activities in genetics and towards the development of disease-specific treatments coupled with analysis of drug resistance in microorganisms, and molecular studies of cancer and other disorders.

By product, the global market is segmented into reagents, kits, instruments, and enzymes. Reagents like histone & DNA modified are most frequently used whereas PCR, antibodies, and electrophoresis reagents are most commonly utilized epigenetic reagents. PyroMarket Q24 uses pyrosequencing chemistry and is able to deliver the most efficient form of detection in real-time.

By applications, the global market is divided into non-oncology and oncology. In 2021, the highest revenue was generated through applications in the oncology segment because of an increased number of cancer-related cases. Epimutations play a pivot role in cancer etiology and are being heavily researched as of current times.

The global Epigenetics market is segmented as follows:

By end-user:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Product

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes

By Application

Non-Oncology

Oncology

Global Epigenetics Market By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, And Contract Research Organizations), By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments, And Enzymes), By Application (Non-Oncology And Oncology), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Epigenetics market include –

Hologic Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam Plc.

Zymo Research

Active Motif Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Epigenetics market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.65% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Epigenetics market size was valued at around US$ 0.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 billion by 2028.

Based on type segmentation, the use of reagents was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on application segmentation, Oncology was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Epigenetics industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Epigenetics Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Epigenetics Industry?

What segments does the Epigenetics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Epigenetics Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global epigenetics market during the forecast period because of the rising number of cancer patients in the region along with the advanced economic state of countries like the USA and Canada where the income capability of the population is relatively higher and they can afford the cost of cancer treatments. The excellent medical reimbursement policies of the governments are expected to encourage the population towards enrolling in cancer treatment which will subsequently aid regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly as well owing to the regions like India and China witnessing high medical tourism because of the availability of relatively lower costing cancer treatments. The regional growth may also be attributed to the rising strategic collaborations between international organizations and domestic players to expand their consumer databases.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, Lonza and Agilent Technologies formed a partnership. Lonza is a leading manufacturer of cell and gene therapy. The partnership aims to bring drastic changes in the way customized cell therapies are created and used.

In June 2021, Microba Life Sciences and Illumina entered a partnership with the intention to aid researchers with their inventions. The partnership will allow for Microba’s extremely high-quality gut microbiome analysis platform and Illumina’s NGS tools to be able to create accurate metagenomic data.

