Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Equestrian Equipment Market to reach US$ 3,300 Million by 2032: Fact.MR
The equestrian equipment market reached a valuation of US$ 2,200 Million in 2023. Furthermore, across the 2023-2033 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 4.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 3,300 Million. New equine technologies are being created that allow for reliable assessments and documentation of horse health that trainers may use. Smart equestrian equipment for horse performance and maintenance has had a significant influence on the market.
Enthusiasts and experts alike are drawn to innovative innovations in the equestrian equipment market that give measures for improving training approaches. For example, the sophisticated synchronization system on exhibit at BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) allows assessment through the use of sensors in reins that can measure riders’ contact with reins at all times.
Report Attributes
|Details
|Historical Data
|2023 – 2032
|Value Projection (2032)
|US$ 3300 Billion
|Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|4.1 % CAGR
|No. of Pages
|170 pages
|No. of Tables
|48 Tables
|No. of Figures
|144 Figures
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2023, Fact.MR expects the equestrian equipment industry to be valued at US$ 2200 Million
- According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 3% was recorded for the equestrian equipment market from 2018-2022
- From 2023 to 2033, the equestrian equipment industry is poised to flourish at a 4.1% CAGR
- By 2033, the equestrian equipment landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 3300 Million
- The Helmets segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.
- As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for equestrian equipment in the UK will likely expand at a 4% CAGR
- China is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.5% with respect to equestrian equipment in 2033
“According to the Equine Business Association, more than 16 million people globally are projected to engage in the sport. This feature is projected to open up new growth opportunities for equestrian equipment producers, influencing the market in the future years.” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Equestrian Equipment Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Equestrian Equipment in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
- In March 2022, Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment corporation, agreed to purchase the Dainese Group from Investcorp and Lino Dainese. Cristiano Silei will remain CEO of the firm. As is normal, the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances.
- In October 2021, Cavallo announces the launch of a Product Suite to Improve Distribution. Software that increases execution, control, and intelligence for an optimal distribution strategy will be introduced at the company’s Product Premiere Week.
Some of the prominent Prominent Equestrian Equipment Service Players:
- Ariat International
- Dainese S.p.A
- Cavallo GmbH
- HKM Sports Equipment GmbH
Key Segments Covered in the Equestrian Equipment Industry Survey
- By Product Type :
- Equine Equipment
- Saddle pad
- Stirrup
- Saddle
- Horseshoes and Protection Boots
- Snaffle Bridle
- Accessories
- Rider Equipment
- Riding Boots
- Gloves
- Helmets
- Protective Vests
- Equine Equipment
- By Buyer Type :
- Individual
- Institutional
- Others
- By Sales Channel :
- Specialty Stores
- Others
- By Sports Type :
- Individual Sports
- Others
- By Region :
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Equestrian Equipment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Equine Equipment and Rider Equipment), Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional and Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Stores and Others), Sports Type (Individual Sports and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).
