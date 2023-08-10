Increased adoption of electric vehicles and strong government support to drive the demand for EV charging connectors market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global EV charging connector market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 6.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for EV charging connectors is expected to close at US$ 1.5 billion.

The increased adoption of electric vehicles is a major driver for the growth of the EV charging connector market, as many consumers and businesses switch to electric vehicles, the demand for charging infrastructure and connectors rises.

Growing environmental consciousness and government regulations focused on reducing carbon emissions are encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles which drives the demand for EV charging connectors during the forecast period.

The growing technological advances and development of charging technology to improve charging speeds and convenience, making EVs more accessible and appealing to a broader range of consumers, are likely to drive the EV charging connector market.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76067

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 6.3 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 19.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 164 Pages Market Segmentation By Connector Type, Current Type, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BizLink Group, Campus Component Private Limited, Eteily Technologies India Private Limited, ITT Inc., Protectron Electromech Pvt Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, TE Connectivity, Tesla, Trinity Touch, YAZAKI Corporation, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the EV charging connectors market was valued at US$ 1.3 billion

Based on end-user, the personal charging segment accounts for the highest market share as a personal charging station offers the convenience of round-the-clock charging.

Based on application, the level 3 segment (rapid charging) segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased acceptance of centrifugal chillers in various end-use industries.

EV Charging Connector: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Companies and governments are investing in expanding the charging infrastructure to address range anxiety and encourage longer EV trips. This expansion drives the demand for EV charging connectors

The growing demand for residential charging solutions, including home charging stations and wall-mounted chargers, as EV owners prefer the convenience of home charging which requires specific connectors.

Growing technological innovations in charging technology, including faster charging rates and improved user experience, have contributed to increased adoption. As a result, charging connectors are evolving to accommodate these advancements.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76067<ype=S

EV Charging Connector Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the EV charging connector market. The market is mainly driven by the increased adoption of electric vehicles supported by government incentives, environmental consciousness, and advancements in charging infrastructure. Key cities and regions have well-established public and private charging networks, fueling the demand for charging connectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold he prominent share in the EV charging connectors market owing to the increased adoption of electric vehicles in the region. Government supportive incentives, and strict emission standards. The region has a rapidly growing charging network, creating a substantial market for EV charging connectors.

Competitive Landscape

The EV charging connector market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global EV charging connector market report

BizLink Group

Campus Component Private Limited

Eteily Technologies India Private Limited

ITT Inc.

Protectron Electromech Pvt Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

TE Connectivity

Tesla

Trinity Touch

YAZAKI Corporation

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the EV Charging Connector Market

In March 2023 – Sumitomo Electric Industries , Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of a business partnership agreement with Hanwa Co., Ltd.

, Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of a business partnership agreement with Hanwa Co., Ltd. In October 2021 – BizLink Holding Inc. announced that it has entered into binding legal agreements with LEONI AG under which BizLink will acquire the LEONI Industrial Solutions business group.

In February 2021 – Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced that it has launched a new CHAdeMO-compatible*1 DC Quick-Charger/Discharger Connector Cable Assembly for electric vehicles (EVs), the SEVD-V3E. The new assembly maintains the high level of safety, durability, compactness and light weight of the previous model, but features a completely new design with a novel mechanism that allows the connector to be inserted to and removed from an EV in a single action.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76067

EV Charging Connector Market – Key Segments

Connector Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Current Type

AC

DC

Application

Level 1 (Slow Charging)

Level 2 (Fast Charging)

Level 3 (Rapid Charging)

End-user

Personal Charging

Public Charging

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com