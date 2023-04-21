Increasing Restaurant Business will drive the adoption of Exhaust Hood Filters and Cleaning Kits. North America is expected to hold the largest exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits with a market share of 43% over the forecast period. Bosch Group, Siemens, Asko Appliancces, Blodgett, UNOX, and Franklin Machines, are some prominent exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand for exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits is forecast to grow by 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 34 billion in 2033. There was significant growth in sales between 2018 and 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Market analysts predict that the exhaust hood filter market will grow significantly over the forecast period. The increase in demand for exhaust hood filters can be credited to the growth in the automotive, healthcare, and food and beverage industries. Filters installed on exhaust hoods are widely used by industrial facilities to reduce the amount of fumes, smoke, and other harmful particles.

Due to stringent government regulations, the automotive industry is also expected to demand efficient air filtration systems, resulting in the growth of the exhaust hood filter market. Moreover, residential exhaust hood filters are expected to have a significant impact on the market’s growth.

The National Fire Protection Association and International Fire Code (IFC) regulations require kitchen hood filters to have the capability of meeting the requirements and providing the necessary safety standards for the kitchen. Therefore, exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits are expected to grow in demand.

Filters and cleaning kits for exhaust hoods are useful tools for reducing the risk of airborne threats. Particles that enter the breathing zone are caught by them before they reach the lungs. Keeping food prep and storage areas clean is especially important to avoid food contamination. The exhaust hood filters should also be cleaned regularly and a cleaning kit can be purchased to ensure that the filters are working efficiently.

With more commercial kitchens becoming aware of these products’ benefits, this market is expected to continue growing. These products are also in high demand due to the growing popularity of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, as they form an integral part of these systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market size of exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits was valued at US$ 15 Billion in 2022.

A market share of 54% is anticipated for the online retail sector for exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits.

With a market share of 43%, North America will hold the largest share of exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits.

A strong global revenue share of over 33% will be contributed by the Asia Pacific market in 2023.

The market for grease filters is projected to grow by 5.3% during the forecast period.

“Energy-saving and healthy eating will boost demand for exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits in food & beverage sectors in the coming years.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers and acquisitions are a primary strategy for companies operating in the exhaust hood filters and cleaning kit market. Private investors and existing businesses are entering or growing in the fastest-rising markets. The expansion of business into new geographical regions is another reason for mergers & acquisitions.

The purchase of a company in a new region enables the purchasing company to expand their brand within that region, which is considered to be a great strategy to expand their business. Acquisitions are an integral part of a company’s long-term strategy, supported by a disciplined approach and financial flexibility.

In February 2023, Ciarra will introduce the INFINITY 3 in 1 hood, the first personalized decorative hood available on the market. Among the many advantages of Ciarra is that it integrates the H13 HEPA system with the Plasma+ system technology.

Bosch Group, Siemens, Asko Appliances, Blodgett, UNOX, Franklin Machines, Thermador, Halifax, Halton, Accurex, CaptiveAlre

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global exhaust hood filters and cleaning kits market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (under cabinet, wall mount, ceiling mount), technology (filterless technology, extraction technology), by filter type (baffle, mesh, charcoal, grease, (aluminium grease filter, paper grease filter, stainless steel grease filter) and by distribution channel (offline stores(hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent store, warehouse store, multi brand store, specialty store) online retail stores) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the Exhaust Hood Filters and Cleaning Kits Market Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Under Cabinet

Wall Mounted

Ceiling Mounted

Others

By Technology:

Filterless Technology

Extraction Technology

By Filter Type:

Baffle

Mesh

Charcoal

Grease Aluminium Grease Filter Paper Grease Filter Stainless Steel Grease Filter



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Independent Stores Warehouse Stores Multi Brand Stores Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

