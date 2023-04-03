According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Extrusion Coating Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 6.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are like Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Dow, Celanese Corporation, Qenos Pty. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., Qenos Pty. Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Hanwha Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., NUC Corporation, and Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Extrusion Coating Market By Material Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), And Polypropylene (PP)), By Substrate (Paper And Paperboard, Polymer Film, And Aluminum Foil), By Application (Liquid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Commercial, And Photographic), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Extrusion Coating Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 6.9 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Extrusion Coating? How big is the Extrusion Coating Industry?

Extrusion Coating Market Coverage & Overview:

The global extrusion coating market size was worth around USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The method of coating a substrate with a molten web of synthetic resin is known as extrusion coating. The synthetic resin can be polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and others. Paperboard, polymer films, and metal foils are three popular substrate materials. Extrusion coatings offer several advantages in terms of aesthetics and customer handling. It produces a high shine and serves as an oxygen barrier, keeping the substrate fresh and undamaged. Among other things, containers and photographic films frequently use these coatings.

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Growth Factors

The global extrusion coating market is expanding rapidly due to increased demand from the packaging industry. Furthermore, rising demand from Asia-Pacific growing economies such as India, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Indonesia supports the extrusion coating market. Growing demand from the food industry is also propelling market expansion.

However, the usage of bio-based polymers instead of extrusion coating processes in many sectors is impeding the market growth. The market for extrusion coatings is facing significant hurdles as a result of government rules governing carbon emissions throughout the manufacturing process. Asia-Pacific has enormous growth potential for the extrusion coating market. The rapidly expanding packaging, construction, and photographic industries are expected to boost the extrusion coating market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players like Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Dow, Celanese Corporation, Qenos Pty. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., Qenos Pty. Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Hanwha Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., NUC Corporation, and Westlake Chemical Corporation among others. Key Segment By Material Type, By Substrate, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Segmentation Analysis:

The global extrusion coating market is segmented based on the material type, substrate, application, and region.

The global market is divided into Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), and Polypropylene (PP) based on the type of material. During the projected period, the Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment is anticipated to dominate the market. This material, which is used in liquid packaging, snack food lamination, folding carton/cup stocks, and sealing layers, is easily able to withstand temperatures of up to 80 degrees Celsius for an extended period. LDPE is very significant and used in a range of applications, including liquid packaging and flexible packaging, due to its outstanding qualities, including a strong moisture barrier and scalability features.

The rising use of LDPE in a variety of end-use industries, including packaging, automotive, design & design, medical & pharmaceutical, and others, is predicted to boost the extrusion coating market in the future. In addition, the Polypropylene (PP) sector is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR throughout the projection period because of its robust, rigid, and crystalline thermoplastic properties. Polypropylene (PP) is one of the thermoplastics that is used the most all over the world. Plastic containers, plastic components for machinery and equipment, and even fibers and textiles are only a few applications for polypropylene, resulting in segmental growth.

The market is divided into three categories based on substrate: paper & paperboard, polymer film, and aluminum foil. With the biggest market share as of 2021, the paper and paperboard category is anticipated to continue to dominate during the projected period. Due to the exceptional properties of paperboard, including its low weight, recyclability, affordability, and environmental friendliness, paper is used to package a range of products, including snacks, vegetables, and other items. Government initiatives to limit the use of plastic for packaging in several nations will also considerably help the segment’s growth.

The global extrusion coating market is divided into four categories based on application: liquid packaging, flexible packaging, commercial, and photography. The market is anticipated to be dominated by liquid packing throughout the forecasted period. This is because liquid packaging uses extrusion coating materials to improve the commercial viability of several categories of liquid and semi-solid food products, such as milk, juice, and sauce. In addition, it is anticipated that the personal care and cosmetics sectors’ continuous growth would increase people’s use of liquid packaging and, subsequently, extrusion coatings. One technique used for both short- and long-shelf-life products is liquid wrapping. Due to its extensive use in the food packaging industry, liquid packaging saw the highest market growth.

The global Extrusion Coating market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

By Substrate

Paper and Paperboard

Polymer Film

Aluminum Foil

By Application

Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Commercial

Photographic

Browse the full “Extrusion Coating Market By Material Type (Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Polypropylene (PP)), By Substrate (Paper and Paperboard, Polymer Film, and Aluminum Foil), By Application (Liquid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Commercial, and Photographic), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028”– Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/extrusion-coating-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Extrusion Coating market include –

like Eastman Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Borealis AG

Dow

Celanese Corporation

Qenos Pty. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Solvay

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Qenos Pty. Ltd.

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Schulman, Inc.

Hanwha Group

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

U.S.A.

NUC Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global extrusion coating market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global extrusion coating market size was valued at around USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion, by 2028.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global extrusion coating market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for extrusion coating from the food & beverages industries.

Based on material type, the Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the paper and paperboard segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on application, the liquid packaging segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Extrusion Coating industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Extrusion Coating Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Extrusion Coating Industry?

What segments does the Extrusion Coating Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Extrusion Coating Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material Type, By Substrate, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The market for extrusion coating is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to growing industrialization and an increase in government funding for small and medium-sized businesses. In the North American market, the US is the largest market in this region due to going the use of extrusion coating materials in reconstruction activities and healthcare sectors.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, Davis-Standard has introduced a new compact extruder engineered for extrusion coating applications – the CHP. The machine’s design offers a smaller footprint and lighter weight to allow for easier addition to an existing carriage or platform structure. This provides processors with a space-saving replacement or coextrusion addition for increasing outputs and line speed.

