The US eye care supplement market grows at 7.0% CAGR to 2034. Increasing awareness on eye health fuels demand. Supplements cater to digital eye strain concerns. Tablet Segment is expected to constitute a share of 21.5% in the Eye Care Supplement Market in 2024, FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global eye care supplement market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,457.5 million in 2024, driven by consumer convenience. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 4,613.0 million by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the advancements in supplement delivery systems, such as nanoemulsions or encapsulation technologies, can enhance the bioavailability of key nutrients, improving the effectiveness of eye care supplements.

Consumers are increasingly looking for preventive health measures rather than just treatment options. Eye care supplements positioned as preventive measures against age related eye conditions are expected to see heightened demand.

Ongoing research into novel ingredients with potential benefits for eye health can lead to the development of innovative supplements. Ingredients such as lutein, zeaxanthin, omega 3 fatty acids, and astaxanthin continue to be areas of interest.

The incorporation of eye health-promoting ingredients into functional foods and beverages, in addition to traditional supplement forms, is gaining popularity. Educational initiatives about the importance of eye health and the role of supplements through advertising, social media, and other channels can influence consumer behavior and drive market growth.

There is a growing potential for the eye care supplement market to expand in regions where eye health may not have been a primary focus previously, as healthcare awareness increases in emerging markets.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global eye care supplement market was valued at US$ 2,301.8 million by 2023-end.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The market in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

By dosage form, the tablet segment to account for a share of 21.5% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the eye care supplement market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.5%.

By 2034, the market value of eye care supplements is expected to reach US$ 4,613.0 million.

“Technology integration, such as mobile apps for tracking eye health and supplement adherence, can create new avenues for consumer engagement and product differentiation”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Eye Care Supplement Market Report Scope:

Eye Care Supplement Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 2,457.5 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 4,613.0 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe South Asia and Pacific East Asia The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Ingredients Dosage Form Route of Administration Indication Distribution Channel Region Key Countries Profiled The United States Canada Brazil Mexico Germany France France Spain Italy Russia Poland Czech Republic Romania India Bangladesh Australia New Zealand China Japan South Korea GCC countries South Africa Israel

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Amway Corp.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Alliance Pharma

The Nature’s Bounty Co

ZeaVision, LLC.

Akorn Consumer Health

Eyescience Labs

Kemin Industries Inc.

NutraChamps

Nutrivein

Biosyntrx Inc

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Healths Harmony LLC

NUSAPURE

Vitabiotics Ltd.

EyeScience

Butterflies Healthcare Ltd.

Allergan plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Bausch + Lomb Corporation announced the release of PreserVision® AREDS 2 Formula soft gels with added coenzyme Q10. Designed as a convenient two-in-one solution, PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula eye vitamins, combined with CoQ10, stand as the sole eye vitamin integrating the precise nutrient formula endorsed by the National Eye Institute. The combination aims to reduce the risk of moderate to advanced progression of Age-related Macular Degeneration while also supporting heart health.

In 2022, Wellbeing Nutrition, a prominent research-based wholefood nutrition company in India, unveiled Melts Eye Care, which is an all-natural eye vitamin.

Segmentation Analysis of the Eye Care Supplement Market:

By Ingredients:

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Coenzyme Q10

Flavonoids

Astaxanthin

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Others

By Dosage Form:

Tablet

Capsules

Gels

Liquid

Gummies

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Parental

By Indication:

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Ophthalmic Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

