Global face mask market to register 12.8% CAGR through 2025

The core objective of ‘global face mask market’ report is to convey integral details concerning the past and present scenario of this business sphere. In addition, the research has been revised to incorporate to various changes in the market space due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to new Research Report Worldwide face mask market was valued at USD 890 million in 2019 and is projected to expand with a CAGR of 12.8% over 2020-2025. Rise in cases of respiratory diseases on account of increasing pollution levels, and ongoing crisis of Covid-19 pandemic are propelling the demand for face masks. Further, changing consumer lifestyle owing to elevated concerns regarding contagious diseases will continue to foster the industry growth in the upcoming years, cites the report.

Projections with inferences about the growth opportunities that will drive the profitability graph of global face mask market over 2020-2025 are encompassed in the report. It also expounds the factors that are restricting the market growth and how to limit their impact.

A vivid analysis of various market segmentations, inclusive of product type, end-user spectrum, and regional ambits are provided in the report. Furthermore, it investigates the key developments and strategies of the leading players to draw to conclusion for the competitive dynamics of this industry.

Product insights:

Global face mask market is split into protective masks, surgical masks, and others. Among these protective face mask segment grasped majority market share in 2019 and will continue showcase strong growth trends in the coming years, followed by surgical masks.

End-user landscape:

Global face mask market is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, industries, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment currently holds the largest market share, attributable to escalating cases of confirmed coronavirus, propelling the demand for masks & PPE kits among healthcare professionals.

Distribution channel overview:

Supermarkets, pharmacies/drug stores, hospitals, and online/e-commerce are the major distributors of face masks. As per the report, supermarket segment is on track to attain majority market share in the forthcoming years, primarily due to convenience and high accessibility to urban consumers.

Competitive snapshot:

Major contenders in global face mask market are Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., McKesson Corporation, Moldex-Metric, The Gerson Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Prestige Ameritech, Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Global Face Mask Market Product Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Surgical Masks

Protective Masks

Others

Global Face Mask Market End-User Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Industries

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Global Face Mask Market Distribution Chanel Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Pharmacies/drug stores

Hospitals

Online/e-commerce

Supermarkets

Others

Global Face Mask Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Spain

Germany

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Global Face Mask Market Competitive Backdrop (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co.

McKesson Corporation

Moldex-Metric

The Gerson Company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Prestige Ameritech

Spro Medical Products (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

