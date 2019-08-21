Global Facial Makeup Market Will Reach to USD 13.4 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global facial makeup market was USD 8.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 13.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Facial Makeup Market by Product Type (Face Powder, Facial Foundation, Facial Concealer, Face Bronzer, Blush, and Others), by Price (Economic and Premium), and by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Retailers, and E-Commerce): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global facial makeup market was USD 8.91 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 13.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

Facial makeup products are used to enhance one’s facial features. They can be applied over foundation and makes the skin color even and gives the impression of smoother skin. Facial makeup products are a subset of cosmetic products, which are usually applied on the face to enhance and highlight various facial features. Moreover, they also aid in concealing apparent imperfections like blemishes, pores, freckles, dark spots, and wrinkles. Facial makeup products even provide anti-bacterial, moisturizing, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. These factors are estimated to fuel the global facial makeup market over the projected timeframe. The rising awareness among global consumers regarding the detrimental effects of synthetic ingredients used in facial products is predicted to fuel the demand for organic and natural makeup products for the face over the last few years. However, stringent government regulations regarding usage and approval of materials in facial makeup products may hamper the facial makeup market in the upcoming years.

Browse through 54 Tables & 28 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Facial Makeup Market: Industry Share, Trends, Segments, Top Leaders, Size, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.

By product type, the facial makeup market is fragmented into face powder, facial concealer, facial foundation, blush, face bronzer, and others. Face powder contributed major revenue in 2018 to the global facial makeup market, due to the high face powder demand, from both developed and developing countries. Moreover, the easy availability of face powder at economical prices is predicted to drive this segment in the future.

Based on price, the market is categorized into economic and premium. The economic segment is expected to grow substantially in the future, owing to the increasing demand for affordable facial care products.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the facial makeup market includes health and beauty retailer, pharmacies, supermarket/hypermarket, and e-commerce. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeline, owing to the rising demand for easily accessible and highly authentic facial makeup products and the increasing awareness regarding sales offers in these stores.

North America dominated the facial makeup market in 2018 globally and is anticipated to continue its global supremacy in the years ahead as well. This regional growth can be due to the increasing consumer demand for cosmetic products and premium facial care products, rising awareness among women to enhance their appearance and overall personality, and the presence of major industry players in the region. North America is the largest market for anti-aging creams, due to the rapidly growing regional aging population base. The U.S. is the major country in for the region’s facial makeup market.

Browse the full “Facial Makeup Market by Product Type (Face Powder, Facial Foundation, Facial Concealer, Face Bronzer, Blush, and Others), by Price (Economic and Premium), and by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Retailers, and E-Commerce): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/facial-makeup-market

Europe holds the second spot in the global market for facial makeup that will grow significantly in the upcoming years, due to the growing trend of using natural products and the increasing number of government initiatives to ensure safe cosmetic products for consumer use. Moreover, the increasing consciousness to enhance one’s physical beauty among the female population is expected to further drive this regional market over the forecast timeframe.

The Asia Pacific facial makeup market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the growing awareness regarding various facial makeup products, particularly among the youth population. This regional market will be majorly driven by China, Japan, and India, owing to the increasing demand for skin-whitening creams and various other facial care products as the regional consumers have started opting for more intensive skincare regimes. Changing consumer preferences for facial makeup products and the rising demand for premium brands will further this market.

The Latin American facial makeup market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing regional demand for various facial care products. The Middle East and Africa is likely to witness lucrative growth, due to the rapidly growing female population and increasing demand for premium brands of facial makeup.

Some key industry participants of the global facial makeup market are Chanel, L’Oreal, P&G, LVMH, Coty, Avon, Lakmé, Revlon, Shiseido, and Estee Lauder.

This report segments the global facial makeup market into:

Global Facial Makeup Market: Product Type Analysis

Face Powder

Facial Foundation

Facial Concealer

Face Bronzer

Blush

Others

Global Facial Makeup Market: Price Analysis

Economic

Premium

Global Facial Makeup Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmacies

Health and Beauty Retailers

E-Commerce

Global Facial Makeup Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

