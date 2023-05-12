Increasing Government Initiatives and Demand for Sustainable Energy Drive the failure analysis equipment Market

New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research, the Failure Analysis Equipment Market was worth US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to US$ 7.3 billion by 2023. By 2033, the industry is expected to reach a market size of US$ 15 billion, representing a 7.4% CAGR.

The failure analysis equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly over the next few years. A failure analysis system is used to identify and diagnose issues in products and systems in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductors, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and defense.

The development of semiconductor technology has driven a wide range of technological innovations that are influencing a wide range of daily life activities. Along with advancements in artificial intelligence and information technology, including advances in mobile phones, computers, and automobiles the market is expected to grow.

In semiconductor devices, Failure Analysis (FA) gives manufacturers the ability to identify the cause of failure. To find the underlying cause and prevent future reoccurrences, the analysis involves a variety of processes and measurement equipment.

Due to the increasing use of failure analysis technology in a variety of industries, the market will continue to grow. Along with the new regulations, the demand for failure analysis equipment is expected to increase. Developing countries will have a dramatic increase in failure analysis demand due to the increasing availability of microscopy and spectroscopy.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Focused ion beam system (FIB) failure analysis equipment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.

By technology, the focused ion beam technology market is projected to grow 7.2% between 2023 and 2033.

Failure analysis equipment demand in the United States is expected to grow by US$ 4.7 billion by 2023.

China represents an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 706.3 million.

Japan is expected to gain 29.40% of the global market in the next few years.

“The increasing use of combined microscopy and spectroscopy, combined with focused ions for biomaterials and biological samples will contribute to growth in the next few years.,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competitive Landscape

Various medium and small-sized players dominate the failure analysis equipment market, accounting for a significant manufacturing resource and conducting a variety of research and development activities. Providing accurate and reliable data, key players are developing advanced failure analysis equipment. Some of the top players include:

A&D Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI Company)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Intertek Group plc

JEOL

Motion X Corporation

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING

ZEISS International

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

TESTiLABS

Key developments in the market are as follows:

In February 2023 , JEOL Ltd. announces the launch of the Jib-PS500i FIB-SEM system. As materials become more complex and their structure becomes finer, evaluation techniques require greater precision and resolution, such as morphological observations and elemental analyses. A transmission electron microscope (TEM) requires a high level of precision and a thinner sample for sample preparation in the semiconductor industry and battery industries.

FIB (Focused Ion Beam) and SEM (scanning electron microscope) can both be combined in this product to satisfy the requirements of high accuracy and high resolution.

In April 2023, The introduction of new packaging technologies represented by SiP is accelerated by the rise of 5G, motorized transport, consumer electronics, and advanced smart applications. As high-reliability components and semiconductors grow exponentially, demand for miniaturized, high-density products is also growing rapidly. As SiP miniaturized products become increasingly complex and diverse, USI (SSE: 601231) develops innovations in electronic component Failure Analysis (FA) technology to meet these requirements.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the failure analysis equipment market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018-2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, application outlook, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how failure analysis equipment sales will increase in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

