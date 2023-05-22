[196 + Pages Report] The Global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market size was valued/worth at around USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 9.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding, Novozymes, Kerry, Bioprox, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lake International Technologies, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, CSK Food Enrichment, DairyChem, and others.

The report analyzes the global fermented dairy ingredients market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the fermented dairy ingredients market.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 9.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the global fermented dairy ingredients market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the fermented dairy ingredients market.

What are Fermented Dairy Ingredients? How big is the Fermented Dairy Ingredients Industry?

Report Overview:

Lactic acid bacteria are frequently used to ferment milk or other dairy products, also referred to as cultured dairy foods. This fermentation process extends the shelf life of food goods while enhancing crucial qualities like digestibility, flavour, and so forth.

One of the most crucial elements in a variety of fast foods and bakery goods is cheese. It is believed that many different Lactobacilli strains are produced or grown in laboratories, enabling the manufacturing of a large variety of cultured milk products with different flavours.

Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market: Growth Factors

Individuals’ boosting awareness of their health is what fuels the market’s expansion.

Generation Z and millennials in particular are getting more and more health-conscious. A particular demand for fermented foods and beverages has developed as a result of these customers’ openness to try novel flavours and textures, earning the beverage the moniker “new social trendsetter.” According to the Food and Health Survey 2021 by the International Food Information Council (IFICx), over 72% of Americans try to cut back on or restrict their sugar intake, and 23% prefer low- or no-calorie sweeteners. The increased need among diabetics to cut back on their daily sugar intake is a significant factor driving the revenue growth of the fermented dairy components market.

Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market: Restraints

The market’s expansion is hampered by a lack of an adequate storage system.

Storage costs for dairy products are a major restraint on the market for fermented dairy components. If milk is left at room temperature, it quickly becomes bad. The need for an adequate storage strategy for fermented dairy components to increase their shelf life presents a significant barrier for manufacturers. Therefore, it is anticipated that the lack of an adequate storage system will restrain the expansion of the fermented dairy ingredients business over the projection period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 9.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding, Novozymes, Kerry, Bioprox, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lake International Technologies, Arla Foods Ingredients Group, CSK Food Enrichment, DairyChem, Epi Ingredients, CP Ingredients, Socius Ingredients, Dairy Connection, The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company, and Corbion among others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Request For Customization

Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fermented dairy ingredients industry is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

The global market is divided into three segments based on the type of product: yoghurt, flavoured milk, and natural cheese. Throughout the projected period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the natural cheese segment. Due to its high concentration of riboflavin, zinc, phosphorus, and vitamins A and B-12, the segment is growing. From 2022 to 2030, it is predicted that the market for fermented dairy ingredients would rise due to the widespread usage of cheese in a variety of culinary industries, such as bakery items, fast food, and many Italian cuisines.

The market for fermented dairy ingredients is divided into bakery, dairy, snacks, and other categories based on the application. The bakery segment held the biggest market share in 2022, and it is anticipated that this pattern will hold true throughout the forecast period. This is because baked goods like bread and pastries frequently contain dairy ingredients that have undergone fermentation. These ingredients are helpful for digestive problems and are used to preserve food due to their acidity. As a result, bakeries regularly utilise them to increase the shelf life of their goods. In addition, the dairy segment is projected to increase at the quickest rate. Consuming fermented dairy foods helps reduce cholesterol absorption, which is reduced by probiotic bacteria and fermented dairy products.

The global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Natural Cheese

Flavored Milk

Yoghurt

By Application

Bakery

Dairy

Snacks

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fermented Dairy Ingredients market include –

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Koninklijke DSM

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding

Novozymes

Kerry

Bioprox

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lake International Technologies

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

CSK Food Enrichment

DairyChem

Epi Ingredients

CP Ingredients

Socius Ingredients

Dairy Connection

The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company

Corbion

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global fermented dairy ingredients market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global fermented dairy ingredients market size was valued at around USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion, by 2030.

The growing use of drinkable yogurt, particularly among the young generation, is also significantly driving the expansion of the fermented dairy ingredients market.

Based on the product type, the natural cheese segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the bakery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fermented Dairy Ingredients industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fermented Dairy Ingredients Industry?

What segments does the Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fermented Dairy Ingredients Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to lead the global market during the projection period

The European market for fermented food and ingredients is driven by the availability of suitable food processing facilities, a developed dairy sector, and an ever-increasing demand for nutritous and delicious food. Yoghurt, a fermented dairy product created after intensive research and development, is highly sought after and has shown phenomenal revenue growth in the market. Many European chocolate producers employ fermented cocoa, which is still another fermented product. Additionally, the presence of significant market players such as DuPont, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Associated British Foods PLC, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and others driving the market advancement.

These businesses regularly release cutting-edge items, which in turn fuel regional market expansion. For instance, Dupont released MicroGARD Fermentates in 2021 to aid in controlling microbial development. Healthy ingredients like milk, flour, and sugar are used to make these items. As a result, this will help the local market expand.

In addition, during the course of the forecast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR. This is a result of the increasing popularity of flavoured milk among consumers in China and Australia.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments:

In November 2019, Koninklijke CSK Food Enrichment C.V., a provider of specialized dairy solutions, revealed that it has reached an agreement with Royal DSM, a worldwide science-based company in nutrition, health, and sustainable living. Customers are increasingly looking for solution providers with a wide portfolio of offerings and deep expertise to support them in providing distinctive, delectable, and sustainable end products to consumers. Dairy is DSM’s single largest segment in food and beverages. These needs will be even better met by the combination of DSM’s dairy company and CSK, which will also put it in a good position to take on the rapidly expanding and lucrative dairy cultures markets. By acquiring CSK, DSM will be able to expand its product line, application know-how, and expertise in the food and beverage industry. This will be especially true in the complementary areas of taste, texture, and bio-preservation solutions for semi-hard cheeses like the Gouda and Edam of Dutch ancestry.

In April 2020, Yo-Mix Prime cultures have been introduced by DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Dupont N&B), which is described as “a new industry standard for yogurt makers.” Formulators can anticipate enhanced control over texture, pH level, and stability of yogurt quality throughout distribution channels by utilizing a variety of cultures from the range. Manufacturers can benefit from reduced sugar addiction and formulation expenses in addition to increased processing flexibility. By addressing various issues, the “all-in-one approach,” according to DuPont N&B, can speed up yogurt NPD.

