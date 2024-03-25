The fermented food and beverage market in the United States is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%. Increasing demand for food and beverages that provide more health benefits is expected to drive the market demand in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fermented food and beverage market is estimated to be worth US$ 575.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1.25 trillion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 8.10%.

Increasing consumer demand for fermented products for their probiotic benefits and digestive health support. This trend is driving demand for a wide range of fermented foods and beverages, including kombucha, kimchi, kefir, and fermented dairy products

Increasing application of fermented foods and beverages in bakeries & confectionery, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, etc will continue to boost the growth of the fermented foods and beverages market during the forecast period.

As customers become more conscious of environmental issues, they are favoring fermented foods that are packed and produced sustainably. In response, companies are giving environmental practices top priority during the production and delivery phases, utilizing ideas like upcycling and packaging that produces no waste.

Fermented foods are being enhanced with functional ingredients to address certain health issues like immune support, gut health, and mental wellness, in addition to the benefits of traditional probiotics.

The potential uses for fermented foods and beverages are growing, and this trend is propelling product innovation in both directions. The market for fermented food and beverages is expanding rapidly due to customer demand for natural, organic, and sustainable food and drink options.

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the fermented food and beverage market expanded at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Based on ingredient type, the probiotics segment is expected to have a market share of 31.3% in 2024.

The demand for fermented food and beverages in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

In the United States, the fermented food and beverage industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Germany is projected to expand by a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The fermented food and beverage market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.2% during 2034.

“The increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming fermented products is driving the fermented food and beverage market,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The market players operating in the market are investing in research and development to create unique fermented food and beverage products that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

In order to meet the needs of various customer demographics and dietary preferences, market companies frequently diversify the range of fermented products in their product portfolios.

Nestle utilizes post-harvest natural fermentation to provide a distinctive, fruity coffee flavor

Dupont developed MicroGARD Fermentates, which help suppress microbial growth derived from premium ingredients like milk, wheat, and sugar.

Key Companies Profiled

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Dupont De Nemours and Company

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Nestlé SA

Yakult

AB InBev

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global fermented food and beverage market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand opportunities in the fermented food and beverage industry, the industry is segmented based on Ingredient Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, Organic Acid, Amino Acids, Others) By Fermentation Process (Anaerobic Fermentation, Aerobic Fermentation, Continuous Fermentation, Batch Fermentation, Others) By End Use (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Vegetables and Meat, Animal Feed Products, Fermented Chilli Sauce, Fermented Fish Sauce, Others) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Fermented Food and Beverage Market – Key Segments

By Ingredient Type:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Organic Acid

Amino Acids

Others

By Fermentation Process:

Anaerobic Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Batch Fermentation

Others

By End Use:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Vegetables and Meat

Animal Feed Products

Fermented Chilli Sauce

Fermented Fish Sauce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

