Global Ferroalloy Market: Trade to Reach $28B This Year – IndexBox

From Q1-Q3 2021, global ferroalloy trade totalled $11.8B, an increase of 36% compared to the same period last year. This spike was caused by growing prices, as imports in physical terms remained nearly unchanged. China tops the ferroalloy importer ranking, with 29% of the total value, followed by Japan and the U.S. The average ferroalloy import price in September 2021 was estimated at $2,539 per tonne, a 56%-increase compared to those of September 2020.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From Q1-Q3 2021, global ferroalloy imports reached $11.8B, rising by +36% compared to the same period last year, according to a new report published by market research firm IndexBox. In physical terms, the volume of supplies (5.8M tonnes) remained nearly unchanged. In 2020, overseas purchases amounted to 14M tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. In value terms, ferroalloy imports were estimated at $20.5B, IndexBox estimates.

World Ferroalloy Imports by Country

China ($5.9B, 2020) is the largest importer on the global ferroalloy market, comprising 29% of the total value. The second position in the ranking was taken by Japan ($1.7B), with an 8.2% share of global imports. It was followed by the U.S., with a 6.3% share.

In physical terms, China (3.8M tonnes) represented the primary importer of ferroalloys, creating 28% of the total volume. Japan (1,200K tonnes) occupied the second position in the ranking, followed by Indonesia (905K tonnes), the U.S. (805K tonnes), South Korea (785K tonnes) and Germany (747K tonnes). All these countries together occupied near 32% share of total imports. The following importers – Italy (595K tonnes), the Netherlands (496K tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (474K tonnes), Turkey (467K tonnes), Belgium (336K tonnes), Spain (276K tonnes) and India (258K tonnes) – together made up 21% of total imports.

The average ferroalloy import price in September 2021 was $2.5 per kg, increasing significantly by +56% compared to those of the same period in 2020. Last year, India ($1,891 per tonne) had the highest average import price, while Indonesia’s price ($1.014 per tonne) was the lowest.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Nippon Denko Co. ltd., Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant, Sakura Ferroalloys SDN BHD, FerroGlobe PLC, South32, Assmang, KG DongBu Steel, Vale, Kosaya Gora Iron Works PJSC, Atlas Bronze, Belmont Metals, Midvale Industries, Reade Advanced Materials, CCMA LLC, America Steel Trade, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Eighty Four, Diversified Industrial Products, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Inc., Airgas, Hummel Croton Inc., SC Nexus LLC, Malcolm G. Stevens, N.T. Ruddock Co., Kobe Steel USA Inc., Titan International, Advanced Metalworking Practices, North American Minerals Corp., F. W. Winter & Co., Goodrich Manufacturing Co., Metallurg Vanadium, Sotrem-Maltech

