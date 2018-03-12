Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment (FOTE) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024: Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market has witnessed a steady growth rate in 2017 and is expected to grow progressively during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth are growing demand for higher bandwidth, increasing government investments, increasing advancements in existing fiber optics networks, and demand of fast and efficient data transfer. Moreover, factors like emergence of latest technologies, development of broadband infrastructure, and upgraded generation networks are further augmenting the growth of the FOTE market, positively. However, lack of skilled technicians and high maintenance costs coupled with high initial investment are certain factors that may restraint FOTE market growth.         

Fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) is an optoelectronic instrument which is used to measure the performance aspects such as faults, power, and quality in various fiber optic devices, fiber optic cables, components, and systems. FOTE has a wide range of applications to deliver more accurate power losses, attenuation losses, and proper detection and inspection of the errors. FOTE is also employed to measure and test entities comprising of absolute power, efficiency, noise distortions, and time, in various applications of the fiber optic. It is also used to ensure and monitor the proper passage of light and aids in troubleshooting the system. Fiber optic test equipment is applicable in telephone, networking, and telecommunication domain.

The global fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of the component, the global fiber optic test equipmentmarket is categorized into optical light source (OLS), optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical power meter (OPM), optical loss test set (OLTS), optical spectrum analyzer (OSA), remote fiber test system (RFTS), and others. OTDR holds the major market share in the global FOTE market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, whereas RFTS is expected to register a maximum growth rate on account of rising demand in telecommunication network devices. Based on the type, global FOTE market is segmented into portable, bench top, and others. Application segment includes research and development, installation and maintenance, manufacturing, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global FOTE market includes aerospace & defense, telecom, oil and gas, residential, and commercial, among others.

Geographically, the global fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. APAC holds the major market share of the global FOTE market owing to its large telecommunication industry in the region and is also remain the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

The key players in the global fiber optic equipment market are Keysight Technologies, Uniphase Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Anritsu Corporation, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Tektronix Inc., Kingfisher International PTY Ltd., AFL, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, EXFO Inc, Tektronix Inc., Fluke Networks, and OZ Optics Limited among others.

