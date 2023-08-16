The global FinFET technology market is primarily driven by the deployment of 5G technology and the expansion of high-performance computing (HPC) in a number of sectors

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for FinFET technology was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 27.2 billion in 2022.

The market is anticipated to register a booming 22.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 163.6 billion.

Modern computing systems and gadgets rely heavily on graphics processing units (GPUs). The architecture and operating efficiency of GPUs have undergone a notable metamorphosis since the development of FinFET technology. This shift is particularly successful in fields that need advanced processing power, artificial intelligence, and computer simulations.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 27.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 163.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 22.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 196 Pages Market Segmentation By Technology, Product, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered GlobalFoundries Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics, NVIDIA Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, United Microelectronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Xilinx Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.)

Key Findings of the Market Report

FinFET has been widely used in the world of high-performance computing (HPC) due to its complex architecture and benefits in terms of performance, energy efficiency, and heat control.

In the upcoming few years, the 7nm technology category is anticipated to dominate the worldwide market.

In the near future, it is projected that the GPU product sector will hold a significant share.

In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for 37.6% of the market.

Market Trends for FinFET Technology

The innate properties of FinFET, such as reduced leakage current and improved current flow control, significantly raise the energy efficiency of GPUs. This element is especially important in contexts with energy restrictions, such mobile devices, laptops, and similar power-restricted settings, where maximizing energy use is essential for extending battery life and lowering power consumption.

FinFET Technology Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion. The expansion of the FinFET technology market in Asia Pacific is being aided by an increase in the number of major semiconductor manufacturing businesses.

One of the world’s top manufacturers of cutting-edge semiconductors is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. Samsung Electronics, situated in South Korea, is another significant FinFET technology player in the Asia Pacific region. China’s semiconductor industry has been spending money on research and development efforts to increase its manufacturing independence. Asia Pacific markets are growing as a result of rising demand for mobile devices and high-performance computers.

The North American FinFET technology market is expected to grow in the near future, owing to a growth in semiconductor research, development, as well as manufacturing activities in the area, particularly in the United States.

The development and manufacture of FinFET technology has been led by a number of well-known semiconductor firms in the United States. For example, Intel Corporation was a pioneer in the development of FinFET technology, and it now incorporates it into its CPUs to increase power and performance. Universities, research facilities, and industry coalitions have all made significant contributions to the development of semiconductor technology in the area, notably FinFET.

Global FinFET Technology Market: Key Players

The global market is fragmented, with a small number of well-known vendors holding the lion’s share of the FinFET technology market share. The most recent FinFET technology market research study shows that various companies invest a lot of money in thorough research and development projects to take advantage of new chances. Key players frequently use alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and the expansion of their product ranges.

The top companies in the FinFET technology market include GlobalFoundries Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics, NVIDIA Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, United Microelectronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., and Xilinx Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.).

Some developments by the key players in the global market for FinFET technology are:

NXP Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) collaborated in May 2023 to develop automotive-embedded MRAM (Magnetic Random Access Memory) using 16 nm FinFET technology.

The SoCreative!VI A600 System-on-Chip (SoC) development platform was introduced in March 2022 by Faraday Technology Corporation, a supplier of ASIC design services as well as intellectual property (IP). This platform uses Samsung Foundry’s 14LPP FinFET process technology.

Samsung Electronics unveiled a 5-nanometer (nm) FinFET manufacturing technology in April 2019. Samsung’s 5nm FinFET process technology promises a considerable improvement of up to 25% in logic area efficiency over its 7nm equivalent, along with a 20% decrease in power consumption and a 10% increase in performance.

Global FinFET Technology Market Segmentation

Technology 22nm 20nm 16nm 14nm 10nm 7nm 5nm

Product CPU GPU FPGA SoC MCU ASIC Network Processor

Application Automotive Electronics Smart Wearable Devices Smartphones Tablets / PCs Smart TVs AR/VR Devices Drones / UAVs Network Devices Navigation Systems Aviation Cockpit Lighting Control Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Medical Devices Others (ADAS, Set-top Boxes, Home Automation Devices, etc.)

End U se Industry Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Healthcare & Life Science Others (Industrial, Energy & Utility, etc.)

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



