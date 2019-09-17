Global Firestop Sealants Market to hit USD 500 Mn revenue by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Acrylic firestop sealants market share is set to cross USD 300 million by 2025 owing to positive application scope across high temperature environments owing to enhanced resistant to degradation.

The Firestop Sealants Market demand from industrial sector is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR to 2025. Automotive vehicles are prone to diverse fire risk levels due to constant exposure to flammable materials including petrol, solvents, paints and engine oils. Shifting trend for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and consumer safety fueling production application scope. Growing automobile production in China, Japan, India, Brazil and U.S. will create lucrative growth opportunities for the fire barrier sealants industry participants.

According to a report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global firestop sealants market value will surpass USD 500 million by 2025. Strong demand for barrier sealants in residential and commercial buildings for sealing openings and joints in a floor assembly or a fire-resistance rated wall will drive fire barrier sealants market. Increasing necessity for advanced building materials to inhibit spread of fire and provide critical escape time after its progression is likely to surge product demand. Stringent government regulations pertaining to workers safety will create new growth avenues for industry participants over the projected timeframe.

Government initiatives including new healthcare schemes and education for all has generated demand for new public infrastructure including schools and hospitals. Increasing adoption rate in concrete flooring due to its key property of removing air pores and vapors from concrete blocks and blocking unwanted open spaces will escalate product demand. Fire barrier sealants expand with heat and close combustible penetrants, henceforth widely utilized for residential construction. This multi-function nature of these sealants serves the building through energy efficiency and avoids fire from floor to floor at the building edge, or from floor to floor on the outside.

Ongoing technological advancements and investments for new product development will fuel firestop sealants market growth over the projected timeframe. Availability of innovative products which has less setting time in moisture and provides protection against gasses, smoke and water will foster product demand across marine applications. Increasing new product development with low VOC and high water along with shrinkage resistance by key manufacturers will also boost the overall market growth.

Acrylic firestop sealants market share is set to cross USD 300 million by 2025 owing to positive application scope across high temperature environments owing to enhanced resistant to degradation. This product provides excellent movement and adhesion to wide range of substrates such as cables, metal pipe, plastic pipe, cable trays, ducts, static and dynamic joints in wood floor and ceiling, fire-rated concrete, and gypsum wall assemblies. Rising demand to seal HVAC penetrations through fire-rated assemblies and underside of a metal or concrete deck to impede passage of fire and smoke is likely to foster product demand in projected timeframe.

Commercial end-use segment in Germany is likely to witness strong gains of 5% by 2025. Increasing adoption in metal and concrete joints to avoid any fire related accidents in chemicals, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries which will stimulate product demand. Factors such as high adhesive power and extremely high fire barrier property are anticipated to drive product sales across industrial structures.

Global firestop sealants market share is competitive and marginally fragmented with key industry players including Bostik (Arkema), 3M, H.B. Fuller, HILTI Corp., Sika AG, Tremco Corp. are some of the prominent companies in this sector. Increasing demand has encouraged manufacturers to invest in R&D initiatives to develop novel products. Companies are spending on developing new technologies along with improving existing products which may fuel fire barrier sealants market size.

