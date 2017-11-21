Global Fluid Management Systems Market 2017-2023 – Rise in Use of Single Use Disposable Devices and Accessories

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Fluid Management Systems Global Market – Forecast to 2023” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The fluid management systems global market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR to reach $12,803.8 million by 2023. Fluid management systems market is mainly classified into products, application, end-users and geography.

Maintaining the level, temperature and pH of different fluids within the human body is of prime importance because the rise or decrease in the fluid level is associated with severe complications; hence preserving the fluid levels is carried out by special devices or monitors known as fluid management systems. Fluid management systems are the devices employed to balance the blood and various bodily fluids to prevent adverse events associated with the improper flow of fluids, undesired fluid levels, fluid with different temperature and improper disposal of fluids as well.

From the past decade there has been a progressive refinement in fluid management systems from standalone systems to integrated systems with easy-set up and fully disposable features. Over the years, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery and apparent advantages, speed, efficacy, cost-effectiveness and increased usage of fluid management system have spread its usage across all clinical applications, from obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and cardiology to neurology, and dental detection and so on for functions like fluid irrigation, pressure monitoring, fluid warming, fluid waste collection and fluid filtration.

The factors driving the growth of this market are raising incidences of various lifestyle disease requiring surgical procedures, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries leading to fast recovery and reduced hospital stay, technology advancements in fluid management systems and increase in government funds and grants for endosurgical procedures. While rise in use of single use disposable devices and accessories and untapped potential and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are some of the opportunities that are propelling the growth of the market. However, non-availability of skilled professionals, high cost of endosurgeries, availability of alternative therapies and stringent multiple regulatory authorities controlling the market are hampering the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Aging Population and Lifestyle Diseases Requiring Surgical Procedures

3.3.1.2 Increase in Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Fluid Management Systems

3.3.1.4 Rise in Use of Single Use Disposable Devices and Accessories

3.3.1.5 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

3.3.2 Restraints & Threats

3.3.2.1 Product Recalls in Fluid Management Devices

3.3.2.2 Non-Availability of Skilled Professionals

3.3.2.3 Availability of Alternative Therapy and Treatments

3.3.2.4 Stringent Device Approval Rules and Multitude of Regulatory and Legislative

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Porter’S Five Force Analysis

3.6 Market Share Analysis

3.7 Supply Chain Analysis

3.8 Reimbursement Scenario

3.9 Clinical Trials

3.1 Technological Advancements

3.10.1 Advancements in Dialyzers

3.11 New Product Launches

4 Global Fluid Management Systems Market, by Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fluid Management Devices

4.2.1 Standalone Devices

4.2.1.1 Dialyzers

4.2.1.2 Insufflator

4.2.1.3 Suction/Evacuation and Irrigation Systems

4.2.1.4 Fluid Waste Management Devices

4.2.1.5 Fluid Warming Devices

4.2.1.6 Smoke Evacuation System

4.2.2 Integrated Devices

4.3 Disposables and Accessories

4.3.1 Catheters

4.3.2 Bloodlines

4.3.3 Tubing Sets

4.3.4 Pressure Monitoring Lines (PML)

4.3.5 Pressure Transducer

4.3.6 Suction Canisters

4.3.7 Cannulas

4.3.8 Valves, Connectors and Fittings

4.3.9 Other Accessories and Disposables

5 Fluid Management Systems Global Market, by Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Orthopedics

5.3 Pulmonology

5.4 Otolaryngology

5.5 Neurology

5.6 Urology

5.7 Cardiology

5.8 Gynecology/Obstetrics

5.9 Gastroenterology

5.1 Others

6 Fluid Management Systems Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4 Home Care

6.5 Others

7 Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Major Companies

9.1 Arthrex, Inc.

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.3 Baxter International, Inc.

9.4 C. R. Bard Inc.

9.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

9.6 Coloplast

9.7 Ecolab, Inc.

9.8 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

9.9 Nipro Corporation

9.10 Smith & Nephew Plc

9.11 Smiths Group, Plc

9.12 Stryker Corporation

9.13 Zimmer Biomet

