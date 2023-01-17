[258 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Food Blender & Mixer Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.35 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 16.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.95% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Q-Pumps, Pentair PLC, Amixon Mixing Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Middleby Corporation, Hobart Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Waring Products LLC., Krones AG, ARDE Barinco, Fristam Pumps, Primix B.V., General Machine Company, and Others. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for processed foods, rising disposable income, and growing population.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Food Blender & Mixer Market By Technology (Continuous Mixing, Batch Mixing), By Type (Double Cone Blender, Screw Mixer & Blender, High Shear Mixer, Planetary Mixer, Ribbon Blender, And Others), By Mode Of Operation (Semi-Automatic, And Automatic), By Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Confectionery, Meat Products, Dairy, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Blender & Mixer Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.86 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.95% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Food Blender & Mixer? How big is the Food Blender & Mixer Industry?

Food Blender & Mixer Market Coverage & Overview:

A food blender is used to mix different types of liquid and is best suitable for creating shakes or smoothies. Although they are not as versatile as food processors, they have a high demand in the market owing to the consistency and efficiency they offer when working with liquid products. There are different types of blenders in the market and every blender is manufactured for a specific purpose, but the general reasons why blenders are essential kitchen equipment include factors like low noise when being used, and the presence of large and visible markings to avoid any error in the quantity when creating specific items.

They are extremely easy to clear as they do not have a lot of miniature components and they can run on low power supply generally ranging between 300 to 1000 watts. A food mixer is used to mix solid food items and they run on electricity. They are used to prepare items like dough or cake mixtures. The key difference between a food mixer and a blender is that while the former is used to whip or beat food products like eggs & creams, the latter is used for the purpose of chopping food items and dissolving solid food products into liquid. Aspects that help food mixers qualify as good equipment include the presence of dough and whisk attachments, different points of contact for a paddle, and variable speed settings. It is recommended to invest in mixers that can support higher watts for dynamic use.

Global Food Blender & Mixer Market: Growth Factors

The global food blender and mixer market are projected to grow owing to the presence of a wide variety of mixers and blenders across price range so that businesses can tap into a larger consumer group. There is equipment that is meant specifically for use in business settings by large corporations for producing batter, baked goods, and other food items. Whereas there are blenders and mixers made for households or to be used for basic purposes like beating an egg for cooking. Due to the dynamic range of products ranging from affordable price points to exclusive products, the global market players are expected to generate high revenue. Other factors like strategic methods employed by market players to enter new regions or untapped locations in developing economies provide more chances of growth.

However, the global market may face growth concerns owing to the high cost of some brands and variants of blenders and mixers. Although there are blenders and mixers that lie in the affordable range, they are generally poor quality and may not work well with all types of food products, thus restricting product application. Equipment that works effectively is generally high-priced and may not fall within the purchase range of many people, especially in underdeveloped economies.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.35 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16.86 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.95% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Q-Pumps, Pentair PLC, Amixon Mixing Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The Middleby Corporation, Hobart Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Waring Products LLC., Krones AG, ARDE Barinco, Fristam Pumps, Primix B.V., General Machine Company Key Segment By Technology, By Type, By Mode of Operation, By Application By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Food Blender & Mixer Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the global market divisions are double cone blender, screw mixer & blender, high shear mixer, planetary mixer, ribbon blender, and others. In 2021, the global market registered the highest adoption rate for screw mixers as they are the most recommended forms of mixers in the bakery industry, one of the largest consumers of food blenders and mixers. Screw mixers allow the precise mixing of different powders and have a high mixing efficiency rate. Mixers by Nauta, a leading company providing different types of mixer, can cost up to USD 12000 per piece.

Based on mode of operation, the global market divisions are semi-automatic and automatic with the latter registering the highest growth in the global market segment. Most of the food blenders and mixers in the market are completely automatic with varying speed limits and the strength of the rotating blades. People are more likely to spend extra money on fully-automated blenders. On average, a fully automatic food mixer can cost around USD 500

The global Food Blender & Mixer market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Continuous Mixing

Batch Mixing

By Type

Double Cone Blender

Screw Mixer & Blender

High Shear Mixer

Planetary Mixer

Ribbon Blender

Others

By Mode of Operation

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Confectionery

Meat Products

Dairy

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food Blender & Mixer market include –

Q-Pumps

Pentair PLC

Amixon Mixing Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Middleby Corporation

Hobart Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Waring Products LLC.

Krones AG

ARDE Barinco

Fristam Pumps

Primix B.V.

General Machine Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global food blender & mixer market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.95% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global food blender & mixer market size was valued at around USD 8.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.86 billion, by 2030.

The global food blender & mixer market is projected to grow owing to the high rate of product innovations undertaken by the market players.

Based on type segmentation, batch mixing was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, bakery products were the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Blender & Mixer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Blender & Mixer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Food Blender & Mixer Industry?

What segments does the Food Blender & Mixer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Blender & Mixer Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Type, By Mode of Operation, By Application By Region

Competitive Landscape – Q-Pumps, Pentair PLC, Amixon Mixing Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Krones AG, ARDE Barinco, Fristam Pumps, Primix B.V., and General Machine Company.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global food blender & mixer market due to the emergence of multiple domestic players, especially in heavily populated countries like India and China. Given the large population of the country, international players have started entering these countries to tap into the previously unexposed market. For instance, in July 2022, Hamilton Beach announced its plan to launch new products in the Indian market thus expanding its foothold and global presence. Growth in North America is projected to be influenced by the already established food industry of the region as well growing advancements in food appliances, technology, and the growing consumption of baked goods. The United States may be the highest revenue contributor to regional growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022, Philips, a Dutch conglomerate, announced the launch of a new mixer grinder called HL7703 in the Indian market and priced at INR 9595. The company claims that the new equipment uses promising technology and can grind practically everything within 90 seconds.

In August 2022, Crompton, a leading Indian consumer durable brand, launched the company’s television commercial to market its range of Ameo Neo Mixer Grinders.

