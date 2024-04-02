The United States leads the pack in the food color market, boasting a steady CAGR of 5.6%, surpassing growth rates in other countries. This growth can be attributed to the robust infrastructure development, particularly in the distribution network, which has significantly bolstered the supply chain efficiency. As a result, the seamless delivery of food colors to end-user industries has been enhanced, driving further market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market valuation of the global food color market was US$ 4.76 billion in 2023. This market valuation is estimated to reach US$ 4.83 billion in 2024. In addition, the moderate CAGR of 5.80% shall elevate the market valuation to US$ 8.46 billion by 2034. This market development is influenced by various critical market forces that help the market grow.

Consumers have started to become more aware of their physical health, which raises concerns regarding healthy food and diet. Due to this, consumers have been demanding natural additives. This surges the demand for natural colors in food, which acts as one of the key market drivers.

Due to intercultural exchange, various global cuisines have crossed borders to reach different parts of the world. This emphasizes the demand for colors to give a conventional appearance to the cuisine, which is another market driver for the subject market.

Food appearance has gained significant importance. Due to this, cuisine preparation needs to be attractive. Consequently, to enhance the look of a dish, the use of colors has become common, which surges the demand for colors. As a result, this creates another crucial market driver for the said market.

Marketing channels have gained rising importance, emphasizing the look of a dish or beverage. Due to this, the rise of media marketing channels surges the demand for food additives. Thus, the changed marketing landscape is playing a role as the market driver.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market’s CAGR from 2019 to 2023 was 5.3%, which rose to 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. This is an optimistic scenario for the subject market.

Food manufacturers use vibrant colors more to attract consumers. However, excessive additives might affect human health, which is one of the key hindrances for the market.

The United States of America leads North America. It forecasts progress at a moderate CAGR of 5.5%.

Germany leads the European market, wherein the rising population has been one of the key factors for the market progress. It estimates the market advancement at a CAGR of 5.5%.

“The increased consumption of bakery items has surged the demand for food additives, particularly synthetic colors, to increase their shelf life and appearance. This has been driving the market segment significantly, contributing to its growth,” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The discrete distribution of competitors globally creates several opportunities for new entrants. However, the global canvas creates various challenges for the players, as different countries have different laws and regulations for food additives.

Competitors bolster their market presence through various market strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and many other key strategic initiatives. These moves help marketers gain a competitive advantage.

In April 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company innovated micronized color powder and added it to the organization’s existing product line.

In December 2021, Givaudan acquired DDW, which helped the business to penetrate the global market. The distribution network could be bolstered through this initiative.

In June 2022, Sensient Technologies Corp. acquired Endemix Doal Maddeler AS, which developed the business’s working market verticals.

The following organizations actively participate in the market competition:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Allied Biotech Corporation

DIC Corporation (BASF SE)

BioconColors

DDW, The Color House

Döhler Group

GNT International B.V.

Kalsec Inc.

DSM

Naturex S.A.

ROHA ( A JJT Group Company)

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Colors LLC.

Symrise AG

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global food color market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

The food color market is segmented based on color type (natural and synthetic), end-use application (beverage, bakery, snacks and cereal, dairy, fruit preparations/fillings, meat, poultry, fish and eggs, sauces, soups and dressings, seasonings, and pet food) and form (liquid, powder and gel) across seven major countries (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Food Color Market – Key Segments

By Color Type:

Natural Beta Carotene Carmine Black Carrot Concentrated Juice Grape Skin Red/Anthocyanidin Lutein Turmeric Red Beet Malt Extract Spirulina

Synthetic Food Colors

By End-use Application:

Beverage Milk Drinks and Milk Alternatives Alcoholic Beverages Carbonates (Carbonated Soft Drinks) Sports Drinks Coffee and Cocoa Tea Energy Drink

Bakery, Snacks and Cereal Breakfast Cereal Bread Cakes and Pastries Cookies Biscuits and Cones

Dairy

Fruit Preparations/Fillings

Meat, Poultry, Fish and Eggs

Sauces, Soups and Dressings

Seasonings

Pet Food

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Gel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

