Global Food Robotics Market Worth USD 2,159.3 Million By 2022, says Meticulous Research™

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global food robotics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 2,159.3 million by 2022, according to Meticulous Research™. This market is mainly driven by the increasing food safety regulations, rising demand for advanced food packaging, growing need to improve productivity, increasing production of low-cost robots, increase in investments for automated solutions in the food industry, and rising demand for reducing production cost. However, lack of skilled workforce in emerging economies restricts the growth of this market. Moreover, the high cost of installation and service charges of robotic systems further challenges the growth of this market.

Europe holds the major share in the global food robotics market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the rising investment for automation in dairy industry, increasing demand for automation in prepared food and meat processing industry, and enhanced competitiveness in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses profitable growth potential for the food robotics market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand to improve productivity, the emergence of advanced and new robotic technologies, increased production of the low-cost robots, growing food safety regulations, and increasing investments in automated systems.

The key players in the global food robotics market are Staubli International AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa America, Inc., Epson America, Inc., Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Bastian Solutions, Inc., Kuka AG, Flexicell, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robotics A/S, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Inc., YRG, Inc., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., ABB Group, Omron Adept Technologies, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, DAIHEN Corporation, and Aurotek Corporation.

Scope of the Report

Market by Type

  • Articulated Robots
    – Scara Robots
    – Six-Axis Robots
  • Parallel Robots
  • Cartesian Robots
  • Delta Robots
  • Collaborative Robots
  • Cylindrical Robots
  • Portal Robots

Market by Product Payload

  • Medium Payload
  • High Payload
  • Low Payload

Market by Application

  • Palletizing and Depalletizing
  • Packaging and Repacking
  • Pick and Place
  • Cutting and Slicing
  • Processing
    – Primary
    – Secondary
  • Logistics
  • Quality Inspection
  • Others

Market, by Industry Vertical

  • Dairy and Dairy Products
  • Meat, Fish, and Seafood Products
  • Bakery and Confectionary Industry
  • Prepared Foods
  • Brewery and Beverage
  • Frozen and Chilled Food

