Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market Will Reach to USD 1,282 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Fractional Flow Reserve Market By Product (Monitoring Systems and Guidewires), By Technology (Non-Invasive Monitoring and Invasive Monitoring), and By Application (Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disorder and Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disorder): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global fractional flow reserve market was approximately USD 444 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,282 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 16.4% between 2019 and 2025.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a guidewire-based process that has the ability to precisely quantify blood’s pressure and movement through a definite portion of the coronary artery. It is used in coronary catheterization. Rapidly growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disorders like high blood pressure and coronary artery diseases, escalating cost advantages of FFR, increasing R&D investments by leading companies, availability of favorable reimbursement policies, accelerating number of regulatory approvals and clinical trials, and growing requirement for FFR technology are majorly driving the global fractional flow reserve market development.

The global fractional flow reserve market is fragmented based on the product, technology, and application. Based on the product, the fractional flow reserve market includes monitoring systems and guidewires. Monitoring systems are expected to dominate the market over the estimation timeframe, owing to the widespread usage and technological advancements in diagnostic cardiovascular processes. The technology segment includes non-invasive monitoring and invasive monitoring. Invasive monitoring dominated the technology segment in 2018, due to recommended FFR usage in coronary angiography by all the leading cardiology associations. The application segment comprises multi-vessel coronary artery disorder and single-vessel coronary artery disorder. Single-vessel coronary artery disorder segment is likely to dominate the market in the future, owing to the growing coronary artery disorder prevalence. The multi-vessel coronary artery disorder is projected to register the top-most CAGR over the forecast period.

The North American fractional flow reserve market will be leading globally over the forecast period. The region accounted for over 42% of the global fractional flow reserve market in 2018, due to the uninterrupted funding for life sciences studies, high healthcare spending, rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, presence of modern healthcare facilities, and early acceptance of latest technologies.

Europe will be the second largest market for fractional flow reserve in the future, owing to the presence of trained professionals, rising R&D investments by top companies, growing the geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of chronic ailments like diabetes, and supportive reimbursement scenario.

The Asia Pacific fractional flow reserve market will propagate at a speedy rate over the forecast time period, owing to the rising cardiovascular disorders and diabetes incidences and growing use of FFR. India, China, and Japan are expected to take forward this regional market growth.

The Latin American fractional flow reserve market will record swift growth over the estimated time period, due to the increasing investments made by major players across the region, growing awareness regarding fractional flow reserve, and positive government developments to support this market. The Middle Eastern and African region is predicted to show limited market growth, due to the dearth of skilled professionals and the absence of the latest healthcare set-up.

Some key players operating in the global fractional flow reserve market Abbott Laboratories, OPSENS Medical, Boston Scientific, Koninklijke Philips, Bracco S.p.A., Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Terumo Medical Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen.

This report segments the global fractional flow reserve market into:

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: By Product

Monitoring Systems

Guidewires

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: By Technology

Non-Invasive Monitoring

Invasive Monitoring

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: By Application

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disorder

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disorder

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

