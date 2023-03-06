In this summarized research paper, we will delve into the frozen pizza market, which is a dynamic and expanding industry that offers a wide range of products and brand choices. The market is primarily driven by convenience, affordability, and the increasing demand for healthier and organic options. We will examine the market trends, major players, as well as the challenges and prospects faced by this industry. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Dr. Oetker, General Mills Inc, Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. Kg., Conagra Brands Inc, Daiya Foods, Palermo Villa, Brazi Bites Nestle S. A., One Plant Pizza, Pinnacle Food Inc, Amy’s Kitchen Inc, Kraft Foods Group, Allens Inc, Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label), McCain Foods Ltd, Atkins Nutritionals Inc, Bellisio Foods Inc, Schwan Food Co, and California Pizza Kitchen

Minneapolis, MN, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The frozen pizza market is a rapidly growing industry with a diverse range of products and brands. This market is driven by factors such as convenience, affordability, and a growing demand for healthier and organic options. In this article, we explore the trends and key players in the frozen pizza market, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing this industry.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Frozen Pizza Market By Category (Conventional And Gluten-Free), By Crust Type (Pan, Thin Crust, Stuffed Crust, And Others), By Size (Large, Medium, And Regular), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, And Non-Store-Based), By End-Users (Young Generation Consumers, Working-Class Population, And Old Generation Consumers), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Frozen Pizza Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 23.56 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 28.67 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Frozen Pizza? How big is the Frozen Pizza Industry?

Frozen Pizza Report Coverage & Overview:

There are two types of pizzas available on the market namely frozen pizza and fresh pizza. Frozen pizza is a half-baked pizza that is produced essentially with yeasted flatbread dough and can be kept or stored for a longer period of time compared to fresh pizza for later consumption. Frozen pizza is topped with various essential ingredients including tomato sauce, and different types of cheeses. Various kinds of meats like pork, chicken, ham, lamb, and vegetables like capsicum, olives, broccoli, etc., and fruits like pineapple can also be added to the pizza depending on the preference of the customers.

Once they are prepared, frozen pizzas are typically preserved at much lower temperatures between 0- and 30 degrees Fahrenheit so as to contain and hold their nutritional taste and value for later consumption. The major advantages of frozen pizza are that they are considerably economical, has a longer shelf life, and reduces overall food wastage.

The demand for the global frozen pizza market is expected to surge exponentially due to an increase in urbanization, surge in demand for convenience food products, rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle, and rise in the standard of living among people across the globe. Besides, the increase in the working-class population and the prevalence of busy and hectic schedules of people has led more and more people to increasingly incline towards ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food options.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Frozen Pizza Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/frozen-pizza-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 194+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Growth Factors

In addition, an increase in health awareness among people has resulted in the introduction of dairy-free and gluten-free variants, along with the launches of creative and tasty toppings, vegan options, and organic ingredients. On the contrary, an increase in the popularity of pizza as an iconic dish and its global acceptance among people of all ethnicity and ages across the globe is gaining massive prominence. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the frozen pizza industry during the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of research and development activities in the cold storage industry for effective storage and supply of various products to minimize food wastage and a surge in the number of quick-serving restaurants (QSRs) and retail outlets across the globe create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of proper freezing equipment in rural or underdeveloped areas and the growing preference for freshly baked pizzas restrict the growth of the market to an extent.

In addition, the growing popularity of house parties among college grads and millennials drives the growth of the segment. Furthermore, rising sales of medium frozen pizzas in the retail food services sector along with expanding culture of clubs and pubs further drive the demand for a medium-sized product that in turn drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/frozen-pizza-market

The frozen pizza market has seen steady growth in recent years, with several factors contributing to its success. Here are some growth facts and factors about the frozen pizza market:

Increasing Demand: The demand for frozen pizza is rising due to the convenience it offers, as consumers can quickly and easily prepare a meal at home without having to spend time on cooking.

Broader Consumer Base: The frozen pizza market has expanded beyond its traditional consumer base of college students and young adults to include families with children and older adults, who are also seeking quick and easy meal solutions.

Technological Advancements: The quality of frozen pizza has improved due to technological advancements in manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. This has resulted in a product that is more appealing to consumers.

Diverse Offerings: Frozen pizza manufacturers have expanded their product lines to include a variety of toppings, crusts, and dietary preferences, such as gluten-free and vegetarian options, to cater to a wider range of consumers.

Affordable Price: Frozen pizza is an affordable option for consumers, particularly during economic downturns, when people are more conscious of their spending.

Rising Health Consciousness: Consumers are increasingly concerned about their health, leading to a rise in demand for healthier options in the frozen pizza market, such as pizzas made with whole grain crusts and natural ingredients.

Growing E-Commerce: The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase frozen pizzas online, leading to increased sales and growth in the market.

Overall, the frozen pizza market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by a combination of convenience, affordability, and the availability of diverse options.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 23.56 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 28.67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Dr. Oetker, General Mills, Inc., Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. Kg., Conagra Brands Inc., Daiya Foods, Palermo Villa, Brazi Bites Nestle S. A., One Plant Pizza, Pinnacle Food Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Allens, Inc., Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label), McCain Foods Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Schwan Food Co., and California Pizza Kitchen. Key Segment By Category, By Crust Type, By Size, By Distribution Channels, By End-use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Frozen Pizza Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on crust type, the market is bifurcated into pan crust, thin crust, stuffed crust, and others. The thin crust segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further expected to occupy a dominant status and simultaneously grow exponentially at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The reason behind the growth of this segment is that thin-crust pizzas have significantly lesser calories than traditionally stuffed or pan-crust pizzas. Besides, more people tend to prefer crispy, thin pizzas for a better taste of the dough. Thus, a rise in health consciousness and awareness among people and a change in lifestyle and preference among people drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The category is classified as conventional and gluten-free.

Based on distribution channels, the frozen pizza industry is divided into hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and non-store-based.

The end-users are the working-class population, young-generation consumers, and old-generation consumers.

Based on size, the market is bifurcated into large, medium, and regular. The medium frozen pizza segment held an approving market share in 2022 and is further predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the rapid inclination of medium frozen pizza among the working-class population across the globe as they tend to switch to ready-to-eat or easy-to-cook food to cope with their busy and hectic schedules.

The global Frozen Pizza market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Conventional

Gluten-free

By Crust Type

Pan

Thin Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

By Size

Large

Medium

Regular

By Distribution Channels

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Non-Store Based

By End-use

Young Generation Consumers

Old Generation Consumers

Working Class Population

Browse the full “Frozen Pizza Market, By Category (Conventional and Gluten-free), By Crust Type (Pan, Thin Crust, Stuffed Crust, and Others), By Size (Large, Medium, and Regular), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Non-Store-based), By End-Users (Young Generation consumers, Working-class Population, and Old Generation consumers), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/frozen-pizza-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Frozen Pizza market include –

Dr. Oetker

General Mills Inc.

Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. Kg.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Daiya Foods

Palermo Villa

Brazi Bites Nestle S. A.

One Plant Pizza

Pinnacle Food Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Kraft Foods Group

Allens Inc.

Hansen Foods LLC (Private Label)

McCain Foods Ltd.

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Schwan Food Co.

California Pizza Kitchen.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Frozen Pizza market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Frozen Pizza market size was valued at around US$ 23.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 28.67 Billion by 2030.

Based on crust type, the market is bifurcated into pan crust, thin crust, stuffed crust, and others 2022

Based on size The medium frozen pizza segment held an approving market share in 2022

On the basis of geography, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/frozen-pizza-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Frozen Pizza industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Frozen Pizza Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Frozen Pizza Industry?

What segments does the Frozen Pizza Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Frozen Pizza Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Category, By Crust Type, By Size, By Distribution Channels, By End-use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6970

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly because countries such as the U.S. and Canada in this region are among the largest consumers of frozen products. This is also due to the presence of innovative and effective freezing technologies in this region that are capable of preserving food and keeping it fresh, further prolonging the shelf life of the products. Besides, the working population of North America is increasingly reliant on ready-to-eat and fast foods which result in increased demand for frozen pizza in the region. In addition, a rise in the standard of living and rapid changes in the lifestyle of people living further drives the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Dr. Oetker Poland, a dominant multinational FMCG company, announced that they have collaborated with Violife, an innovative vegan cheese company, in order to launch a plant-based pizza. The indigenous plant-based pizza from Dr. Oetker will contain mildly spicy tomato sauce, mushrooms, green pepper, tomatoes, and the signature cheddar flavor cheese from Violife.

In November 2021, HyFun Foods, a dominant producer and exporter of frozen snacks in India, announced the launch of its new variants of frozen pizza lines namely Veggie Paradise, Tandoori Paneer, Garden Fresh, and Classic Margherita for QSR. The company claims the baking time of these frozen pizza variants to be between 7-9 minutes and is 100% vegetarian, ideally meeting the QSR menu.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/frozen-pizza-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Frozen Pizza?

Frozen pizza is flat round-based dough baked with vegetables and meat toppings according to the preference of consumers. The nutritional aspect of the food is exceptional since it is a blend of cheese and vegetables which is rich in proteins. Freezing the food retains its texture, taste, and prolongs its nutritional value and life for a longer time.

Which key factors will influence frozen pizza market growth over 2023-2030?

Rising urbanization, disposable incomes, and demand for high-quality ingredients are expected to move the business of frozen Pizza forward. The increase in the adoption of western-style diets is also expected to spike the demand for frozen pizza considerably. The rising consumption quotient of ready-to-eat packaged foods across the world boosts the market growth excessively as well.

What will be the value of the frozen pizza market during 2023 – 2030?

According to the report by Zion Market Research, the global frozen pizza market was worth USD 23.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.67 billion by 2030.

What will be the CAGR value of the terrazzo flooring market during 2023-2030?

The global frozen pizza market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Which region will contribute notably towards the frozen pizza market value?

North America dominates the market as the largest consumer of frozen food due to its popularity and long shelf life. The working population of North America is highly reliant on fast food which increases the demand for frozen Pizzas in that region.

What are the major players leveraging frozen pizza growth?

The key players in the global frozen pizza market are Dr. Oetker, General Mills, Inc., Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. Kg., Conagra Brands Inc., Daiya Foods, Palermo Villa, Brazi Bites Nestle S. A., One Plant Pizza, Pinnacle Food Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Allens, Inc., Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label), McCain Foods Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Schwan Food Co., and California Pizza Kitchen.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-and-smart-classroom-market-to-record-optimum-gains-worth-usd-210-3-billion-by-2026–zion-market-research-301378812.html

Global Aquaculture Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to be worth around USD 278.6 Billion By 2028: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aquaculture-market-to-witness-impressive-growth-revenue-to-be-worth-around-usd-278-6-billion-by-2028—zion-market-research-301400468.html

Global API Management Market to be worth USD 6263 Million By 2028 with CAGR of 11.3%: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-api-management-market-to-be-worth-usd-6263-million-by-2028-with-cagr-of-11-3—zion-market-research-301377394.html

Smart Home Devices Market to be Worth around USD 156.6 Billion by 2028 – Latest Research Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-home-devices-market-to-be-worth-around-usd-156-6-billion-by-2028—latest-research-report-by-zion-market-research-301372590.html

Global Business Intelligence Market to Witness Magnificent Growth, Revenue to Hit USD 42.95 Billion by 2028: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-business-intelligence-market-to-witness-magnificent-growth-revenue-to-hit-usd-42-95-billion-by-2028—zion-market-research-301409964.html

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Market is predicted to accrue Earnings worth 17.2 USD Billion by 2026 – Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-for-it-operations-aiops-market-is-predicted-to-accrue-earnings-worth-17-2-usd-billion-by-2026—zion-market-research—zion-market-research-301400516.html

At 4.4% CAGR, Global Digital Photography Market Size, Trends & Share to Surpass USD 149.4 Billion by 2028: Industry Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-4-4-cagr-global-digital-photography-market-size-trends–share-to-surpass-usd-149-4-billion-by-2028-industry-demand-value-analysis–forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301744027.html

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Increasing at A Remarkable Pace to reach around USD 107.02 Billion by 2028: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-corrugated-boxes-market-increasing-at-a-remarkable-pace-to-reach-around-usd-107-02-billion-by-2028—zion-market-research-301411011.html

E-Commerce Logistics Market to Hit New Levels Of Growth with USD 118.8 Billion Earnings by 2028: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-to-hit-new-levels-of-growth-with-usd-118-8-billion-earnings-by-2028–zion-market-research-301407410.html

Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market Increasing At a Remarkable Pace to Reach USD 39.9 Billion by 2028: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buy-now-pay-later-platforms-market-increasing-at-a-remarkable-pace-to-reach-usd-39-9-billion-by-2028–zion-market-research-301369713.html

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?