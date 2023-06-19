The frozen pizza market in North America is dominated by the United States, as reported by FMI. By 2033, the United States is projected to hold a substantial market share of over 79.5% within North America. In 2022, the United States already captured a significant share of 17.2% in the global market. The country’s frozen pizza industry is expected to witness growth, fueled by advancements in technology that enable cost-effective production methods.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global frozen pizza market size is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 20,196 million in 2023. It is anticipated to hit a valuation of US$ 35,994 million by 2033. The market is slated to thrive at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Numerous flavors, dough varieties, and topping options are becoming more widely available in the frozen pizza industry. Their rising popularity has been aided by the ability to personalize frozen pizzas to suit various preferences. Due to their diversity, customers may select pizzas based on their preferences and dietary needs. Additionally, frozen pizzas are available in a variety of sizes, allowing for smaller servings for individuals or more significant amounts for families or celebrations.

The market for frozen pizza has grown due to the globalization of food tastes and the adoption of Western dining customs in various regions of the world. The demand for frozen pizza has grown as people become more accustomed to it as a standard meal option, particularly in areas where the traditional pizza culture is less common.

Manufacturers of frozen pizza have made investments throughout time to raise the standard of their offerings. Technical food processing and packaging advances have improved frozen pizzas’ flavor, texture, and quality. As a result, consumers now perceive frozen pizzas as a better option than freshly baked ones. Frozen pizza makers have begun providing alternatives with healthier ingredients, such as whole wheat crusts, reduced-fat cheese, and organic toppings, to appeal to health-conscious consumers. These healthier substitutes have increased the market for frozen pizzas by luring customers looking for a compromise between convenience and better dietary options.

Key Takeaways from Frozen Pizza Market:

The global frozen pizza industry size developed at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 17,660.5 million.

The global market size stood at US$ 19,419.20 million in 2022.

Thin crust accounted for a maximum share of 63.3% of the global frozen pizza market in 2022.

Store-based retailing held a dominant share of more than 66.3% in 2022.

The large pizza segment accounted for 51.3% of the global market in 2022.

In 2022, the United States captured 17.2% shares in the global market.

In 2022, China captured 4.8% shares in the global market.

In 2022, India captured 25.2% shares in the global market.

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In June 2021, Brazi Bites announced the release of a new product line called Pizza’nadas for sale to customers in the United States. Pizza’nadas is a combination of frozen pizzas and empanadas.

Ole & Lena’s Pizzeria announced expansion plans to include wholesaling operations for frozen pizza. It is offered through retailers like Walmart for specific locations in the United States.

Dr. Oetker announced the expansion of its Ristorante frozen pizza line. Along with the launch of a new Vegan Society-certified Ristorante Margherita Pomodori pizza for consumers in the United Kingdom.

Key Players in the Global Market

Frozen Specialties Inc.

Jubilant Foodworks Limited

Convenio Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Giovanni’s Frozen Pizza

Monte Pizza Crust B.V.

General Mills Inc.

Nestle’ S.A.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Dr. Oetker GmbH

Daiya Foods Inc.

Connies Pizza

Conagra Brands Inc.

Others

Market Segmentation

By Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

By Toppings:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Sales Channel:

Store-based Retailing Convenience Stores Discounters Forecourt Retailers Hypermarkets Supermarkets Food Specialist

Online Retail

By Size Type:

Small

Medium

Large

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

