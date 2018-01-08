Global Fuel Cell for Land, Water, Air Electric Vehicles 2018-2050: Latest, Revised Predictions from the Leading Players

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles 2018-2028: Land, Water, Air” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This report is intended for those seeking to invest, support, develop, make, sell or use vehicle fuel cell systems and their materials and associated services. It will also assist those participating in the value chain of alternatives, such as batteries and supercapacitors, to understand the considerable opportunities for both collaborative use of their components with fuel cells and scope for common technologies.

Interest is re-igniting in vehicle fuel cells after decades of minimal uptake primarily caused by high costs and lack of hydrogen infrastructure but also affected by several other challenges appraised in this report. It is easy to rehearse why fuel cells in vehicles are in the trough of disillusionment but look closer and things are stirring as we progress to more sober forecasts and market positioning to get there.

Indeed now is the time to invest, when so many companies have left the business but the first sales in thousands of fuel cell vehicles – in the form of forklifts – are happening without subsidies and you can newly buy fuel cell cars from top names. From Taiwan and Japan, fuel cell scooters now look plausible, the USA uses fuel cells in military vehicles and now fuel cell buses and cars are even shown to double as the emergency electricity supplies sought in Japan.

Most western automotive manufacturers are preparing fuel cell vehicles for sale but nothing is guaranteed, because, as this report analyses, the other option for zero pollution at point of use, the pure electric battery or supercapacitor vehicle, is also improving rapidly and they will often go head to head in the marketplace. Which will have predominantly green “fuel” first – fuel cell or battery alone? Which will cost least up front and over life? What performance will really be achieved? For example, refueling time is not fast if you take ages to get to a refueling station. Energy density of the fuel is irrelevant if the powertrain using it is larger and heavier. This report pricks the bubbles to reveal the genuinely good prospects and the PEM fuel cell, intelligently applied, is one of them.

These complex issues, vital to optimal targeting of investment by auto, chemical, financial, fleet management and other players are appraised in the report. Vitally, it is mainly based on recent interviews not out-of-date information. It presents latest conference slides from many key players and new data analysis and forecasts. That means numbers for 2018-2028 and timelines to 2050 including the latest, revised predictions from the leading players. This is analysis not evangelism and all pros and cons are considered from a global viewpoint that takes into account the very different attitudes of governments and the very different resources of countries, carefully teasing out success criteria.

The emphasis is today and in future not nostalgia from the past. There is a chapter on the background including legal, psychological, standards and other aspects, a chapter on the first commercial success – material handling vehicles, a very detailed chapter on fuel cell cars, a detailed one on buses, one on other fuel cell vehicles land, water and air and one on the fuel cell system manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Scope and objective

1.1.1. What is an electric vehicle fuel cell?

1.1.2. The end game

1.1.3. Fuel cell types covered

1.2. Formidable progress, issues remaining

1.3. Assessment of best initial markets given current fuel cell limitations

1.4. The most active countries and companies

1.5. The most suitable countries for fuel cell road vehicles

1.6. Hype curve and attitude by company

1.7. Window of opportunity for road vehicles

1.8. Timelines 2017-2050

1.9. Fuel cell market potential 2018-2028 for 45 EV categories

1.10. Drive train types compared

1.11. Need to go via hydrogen? Latest debate

1.12. Comparison with other range extenders

1.13. Fuel cells, batteries and multiple energy harvesting are allies

1.14. Hydrogen: HRS deployment, viable green sources, price trends

1.15. Forecasts by platinum producers

1.16. Searching for a USP

1.17. News in 2016

1.17.1. Samsung exits batteries for fuel cell vehicles – April 2016

1.17.2. ITM Power – April 2016

1.17.3. Cactus inspired skin gives electric cars a spike

1.17.4. Exiting fuel cells – June 2016

1.17.5. Nissan announces development of the world’s first SOFC-powered vehicle system that runs on bio-ethanol electric power – June 2016

1.17.6. New class of fuel cells offer increased flexibility, lower cost – August 2016

1.17.7. Zero-emission air transport – first flight of four-seat passenger aircraft HY4 – September 2016

1.17.8. Fleets – Late 2016

1.17.9. Toyota U turn – Late 2016

1.17.10. Battery vs fuel cell assessment end 2016

1.17.11. Views at Barclays Energy Revolution Conference London December 2016

1.18. Fuel cell vehicles enter serious production

1.18.1. Green hydrogen

1.19. Some positives in 2017

1.20. Lessons from EVS30 Germany October 2017

1.21. News in 2017

1.21.1. Honda- GM in 2017

1.21.2. Hydrogen infrastructure headed for adequate levels but FC vehicle output badly behind plan – news in 2017

1.21.3. FedEx in 2017

1.21.4. Toyota deliver fuel cell buses in February 2017

1.21.5. Hyundai speeded up its FCV program mid 2017

1.21.6. China weeds out small EV companies, pushes big ones harder.

1.21.7. Van retrofit in 2017

1.21.8. Electric vs. Fuel Cell Vehicles in 2017

1.21.9. BMW cautious – October 2017

1.21.10. Over 300 H2 buses added to 13 UK fleets – late 2017

1.21.11. Loop Energy – late 2017

1.21.12. Norwegian Hexagon – late 2017

1.21.13. Nikola Motor – late 2017

1.21.14. Hydrogenics – late 2017

1.21.15. Mercedes Benz – late 2017

1.22. Hydrogen as a vector toward the sustainable society

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Objectives for energy sources and fuels, appropriate powertrains

2.2. Severe local pollution

2.2.1. Sustainable society with or without hydrogen?

2.3. Fuel price and diversity of supply issues

2.4. Tackling local and global pollution

2.4.1. Legal remedies

2.4.2. Financial incentives

2.4.3. Technological remedies

2.5. The fuel cell option

2.5.1. EV fuel cells

2.5.2. Superlative energy density

2.5.3. Cost parity in 2030 for road vehicles

2.5.4. Fuel cell system architecture for vehicles

2.5.5. Battery or supercapacitor across the fuel cell?

2.5.6. How and why many add supercapacitors

2.5.7. Fuel cell dominant systems

2.5.8. Regenerative fuel cell system for vehicles and HRS

2.5.9. Storage of hydrogen in vehicles

2.5.10. Sources of hydrogen, progress towards green hydrogen

2.5.11. Solar hydrogen stations

2.5.12. FC Vehicle to house emergency power

2.6. Some FC vehicle alliances

2.6.1. Global alliances

2.6.2. Toyota and BMW

2.6.3. Honda and GM

2.6.4. Suzuki and Intelligent Energy

2.7. Standards collaboration

2.8. National and regional FC vehicle initiatives

2.8.1. Brazil

2.8.2. China

2.8.3. Europe

2.8.4. UK

2.8.5. Germany

2.8.6. Nordic countries

2.8.7. Other countries in Europe

2.8.8. China

2.8.9. India

2.8.10. Iran, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia

2.8.11. Japan

2.8.12. South Africa

2.8.13. South Korea

2.8.14. USA

2.8.15. Honda Clarity fuel cell car exhibited at EVS29 Montreal Canada June 2016

2.8.16. Interview Mitsubishi Motors May 2017

3. FUEL CELL FORKLIFTS: THE FIRST VOLUME SUCCESS

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Small forklift success

3.1.2. A look at many FC forklifts across the world

3.1.3. Plug Power transforms the industry

3.1.4. Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Technologies APFCT

3.2. Market analysis

3.2.1. FC material handling fleets and standards

4. FUEL CELL CARS

4.1. Current status and potential

4.1.1. Success criteria

4.1.2. Progress towards success

4.2. Lessons from mass market over-optimism in the past

4.3. Value proposition

4.4. FC car manufacturers and integrators

4.4.1. Overview: 19 OEMS and their FCs

4.4.2. Belenos Clean Power Holding Switzerland

4.4.3. BMW Germany

4.4.4. Daimler Germany

4.4.5. Ford USA

4.4.6. GM USA

4.4.7. GreenGT Switzerland

4.4.8. Honda Japan

4.4.9. Hyundai Korea

4.4.10. ITM Power UK

4.4.11. Nissan Japan

4.4.12. Michelin France

4.4.13. Riversimple UK

4.4.14. Toyota Japan

4.4.15. Toyota Mirai

4.4.16. VW Group including Audi Germany

4.4.17. Other approaches

4.5. Plans for launch of fuel cell cars.

4.5.1. BMW have plans for fuel cell vehicles by 2020

4.5.2. Honda fuel cell vehicles 2016.

5. FUEL CELL BUSES

5.1. Several purposes

5.2. Technology and timelines

5.3. Gaps in market: future prospects

5.4. Battery bus is rival or complementary?

5.5. Window of opportunity: necessary actions

5.5.1. Competitive end game

5.5.2. Daimler view of work ahead

5.6. Tremendous advances: Daimler examples

5.6.1. Advances

5.6.2. Daimler program 2015-2025

5.7. Smaller fuel cells in buses: fewer trials needed

5.8. Scepticism to overcome

5.9. Hyundai progress

5.10. Fuel cell bus trials 1990-2015

5.10.1. Trials 1990-2010

5.10.2. Trials 2011-2015

5.11. Commitment in Europe

5.12. Commitment in the USA

5.12.1. Some of the fuel cell buses currently in transit service in the US

5.12.2. Flint MTA testing Proterra hydrogen fuel cell bus prototype for one year – October 2016

5.13. Commitment in China

6. FUEL CELLS IN OTHER VEHICLES

6.1. Underwater

6.2. On water

6.2.1. Hydrogen fuel cell technology for maritime applications

6.3. Aircraft

6.3.1. Types

6.3.2. Cost comparison by NASA

6.4. Fuel cell jet aircraft

6.5. Airport GSE

6.6. Delivery trucks

6.6.1. Fuel cell trucks in 2016

6.7. Motor scooters

7. EXAMPLES OF VEHICLE FC SYSTEM MAKERS BEYOND THE CAR FIRMS

7.1. Ballard Canada

7.2. Hydrogenics Canada

7.3. Intelligent Energy UK

7.4. Nuvera – NACCO Materials Handling USA

7.5. Proton Motor Fuel Cell Germany

8. EXAMPLES OF INTERVIEWS

8.1. 15 short interviews for seven countries

8.2. Acal Energy UK

8.3. Proton Power Systems PLC, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH Germany

