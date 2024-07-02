Faster access to innovations within the iManage platform, tight integration with Microsoft, and comprehensive security drive selection of iManage Cloud as best foundation for fast-growing firm

CHICAGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP (“SGR”)— a full service, international law firm with 350 attorneys in 14 offices across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany — has selected iManage Cloud as the knowledge work platform of choice for its firm. A longtime on-premises iManage customer, SGR conducted an extensive survey of the market before selecting iManage as the best cloud offering for the firm.

In addition to aligning with the firm’s overall cloud-first strategy, iManage Cloud will give the firm access to the latest innovations in the AI-powered iManage platform as soon as they are available, providing the firm’s legal professionals with the best available technology to securely collaborate, work smarter and more efficiently, and service their clients at the highest levels.

The tight integration between iManage and Microsoft played a key role in the firm’s decision-making. As well as the benefits of leveraging iManage through a secure, reliable, and performant Microsoft Azure native cloud with a global footprint, the firm was drawn to the enhanced collaboration that native co-authoring capabilities and deep integration with Microsoft 365 applications provided.

Along with iManage Work for intelligent email and document management, Smith, Gambrell & Russell will have access to iManage Security Policy Manager for protecting sensitive information with need-to-know security and ethical walls, and iManage Threat Manager for real-time threat detection and monitoring.

“As a continually growing firm, we need technology that can not only address our needs today but can effectively scale and grow with us to address our future needs,” said Danny Rhinehart, Chief Information Officer, Smith, Gambrell & Russell. “iManage Cloud provides the innovative, secure foundation we require as our organization moves forward. Investing in key platforms like iManage allows us as a firm to continue to drive value and deliver the best results to our clients.”

Smith, Gambrell & Russell is working with local iManage partner Harbor to assist with its migration to iManage Cloud and expects to go live in early 2025.

“Having a firm like Smith, Gambrell & Russell that has been in business for 130 years select our platform is strong validation of the benefits of iManage Cloud, which enables organizations to deliver the modern workplace,” said Jim Priz, EVP of Customer Experience, iManage. “iManage Cloud is a platform that will allow this longstanding and forward-thinking firm to accelerate innovation, enhance security, cultivate efficiency, and position itself for ongoing success as it continues to grow and thrive.”

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

About Smith Gambrell Russell

SGR is a full–service, international law firm that advises regional, national and global businesses on a wide range of legal matters. The Firm’s nearly 350 attorneys provide legal counsel in more than 50 specialized practice areas, including corporate transactions, litigation, intellectual property, aviation, banking, real estate, insurance/reinsurance, construction, employment law, international, and employee benefits and executive compensation. Founded in 1893, SGR has 14 domestic and international offices, including Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Chicago; Jacksonville, FL; London; Los Angeles; Miami; Munich; New York; Southampton; Springfield, IL; Tampa, FL; and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.sgrlaw.com.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

Alicia Saragosa

iManage

[email protected]